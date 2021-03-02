Katy ISD FFA Auction Raises Over $615,000

By George Slaughter

Cinco Ranch High School senior Emma Jordan with the top auction winning steer (Katy ISD photo)

Student livestock projects raised $615,051.24 at last week’s Katy Independent School District FFA Livestock Show.

Although delayed a week due to last month’s severe winter weather, this year’s show featured entries from 382 students. The show has been a Katy tradition for decades.

Top live auction winners include:

Broilers

  • Grand Champion, Jackson Cooper Lucas, Katy, $8,500
  • Reserve Champion, Cole Kaase, Katy, $5,500
  • Grand Champion Showman, Kailey Wyckoff, Katy, $2,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Jesse Hoover, Tompkins, $2,000

Goat

  • Grand Champion, Cole Bearden, Paetow, $6,500
  • Reserve Champion, Erin Sword, Katy, $5,000
  • Grand Champion Showman, Tabitha Byrd, Paetow, $3,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Kaylee Binford, Taylor, $2,300

Hog

  • Grand Champion, Rachel Grant, Cinco Ranch, $10,000
  • Reserve Champion, Kennedy Butler, Paetow, $6,000
  • Grand Champion Showman, Haleigh Triolo, Katy, $3,200
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Heather Dawson, Cinco Ranch, $2,500

Lamb

  • Grand Champion, Mia Moderski, Cinco Ranch, $5,500
  • Reserve Champion, Hannah Cleveland, Cinco Ranch, $4,000
  • Grand Champion Showman, Whitney Warner, Tompkins, $2,500
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Chloe LaBard, Taylor, $2,600

Rabbits

  • Grand Champion, Noah Lindsey, Jordan, $5,500
  • Reserve Champion, Kendall Cooley, Jordan, $5,000
  • Grand Champion Showman, Senna Keppler, Tompkins, $3,000
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Emily White, Cinco Ranch, $2,000

Steer

  • Grand Champion, Emma Jordan, Cinco Ranch, $12,000
  • Reserve Champion, Napoleon Ortega, Paetow, $8,000
  • Grand Champion Showman, Lance Nicholas, Katy, $5,500
  • Reserve Champion Showman, Reghan Jones, Katy, $11,999