Katy ISD FFA Auction Raises Over $615,000

By George Slaughter
Student livestock projects raised $615,051.24 at last week’s Katy Independent School District FFA Livestock Show.
Although delayed a week due to last month’s severe winter weather, this year’s show featured entries from 382 students. The show has been a Katy tradition for decades.
Top live auction winners include:
Broilers
- Grand Champion, Jackson Cooper Lucas, Katy, $8,500
- Reserve Champion, Cole Kaase, Katy, $5,500
- Grand Champion Showman, Kailey Wyckoff, Katy, $2,000
- Reserve Champion Showman, Jesse Hoover, Tompkins, $2,000
Goat
- Grand Champion, Cole Bearden, Paetow, $6,500
- Reserve Champion, Erin Sword, Katy, $5,000
- Grand Champion Showman, Tabitha Byrd, Paetow, $3,000
- Reserve Champion Showman, Kaylee Binford, Taylor, $2,300
Hog
- Grand Champion, Rachel Grant, Cinco Ranch, $10,000
- Reserve Champion, Kennedy Butler, Paetow, $6,000
- Grand Champion Showman, Haleigh Triolo, Katy, $3,200
- Reserve Champion Showman, Heather Dawson, Cinco Ranch, $2,500
Lamb
- Grand Champion, Mia Moderski, Cinco Ranch, $5,500
- Reserve Champion, Hannah Cleveland, Cinco Ranch, $4,000
- Grand Champion Showman, Whitney Warner, Tompkins, $2,500
- Reserve Champion Showman, Chloe LaBard, Taylor, $2,600
Rabbits
- Grand Champion, Noah Lindsey, Jordan, $5,500
- Reserve Champion, Kendall Cooley, Jordan, $5,000
- Grand Champion Showman, Senna Keppler, Tompkins, $3,000
- Reserve Champion Showman, Emily White, Cinco Ranch, $2,000
Steer
- Grand Champion, Emma Jordan, Cinco Ranch, $12,000
- Reserve Champion, Napoleon Ortega, Paetow, $8,000
- Grand Champion Showman, Lance Nicholas, Katy, $5,500
- Reserve Champion Showman, Reghan Jones, Katy, $11,999