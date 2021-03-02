Governor to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions; Katy ISD to Continue Following TEA Guidance

By George Slaughter

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that will lift coronavirus-compelled social restrictions, with the restrictions to end next Wednesday.

Under the order, Texas businesses will be able to operate at 100% with no requirements to practice social distancing or wearing masks. Businesses are able to restrict capacity or adopt other safety protocols at their discretion, however.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said in a statement. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100%. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”

Abbott’s order said public schools may operate under “minimum standard health protocols” issued by the Texas Education Agency. The order said private schools and colleges and universities are encouraged to establish such standards for themselves.

Locally, the Katy Independent School District said it was reviewing Abbott’s order and was awaiting public health guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which includes frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing.

The district welcomes email inquiries to COVID19responses@katyisd.org, or phone inquiries to 281-396-7499.

Some area elected officials have expressed disappointment with Abbott’s order. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in an open letter to Abbott that they urged the restrictions to remain in place as vaccinations continue.

Not all businesses expect to end their mask-wearing restrictions immediately. The H-E-B grocery store chain said it would continue to require both its staff and customers to wear masks. “Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said in a statement. “As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores.”

The governor’s statement said almost 5.7 million Texans have received coronavirus vaccination shots, and the state is administering approximately one million shots per week.