Katy Area All-District Boys Basketball Players Honored

By George Slaughter

The Taylor Mustangs, who won the District 19-6A boys basketball championship this season, placed six of their players on the all-district team. Mustangs coach Matthew Brayton was named coach of the year. Senior Luke St. Julien was named defensive player of the year.

Seven Lakes, which finished second, had the newcomer of the year in freshman A.J. Bates. Players are selected by a vote of the district coaches.

Coach of the Year

Matthew Brayton, Taylor High School

Most Valuable Player

Jake Arnold, senior, Taylor

Offensive Player of the Year

Jermon Washington, senior, Mayde Creek

Defensive Player of the Year

Luke St. Julien, senior, Taylor

Newcomer of the Year

A.J. Bates, freshman, Seven Lakes

First Team All-District

Jake Arnold, senior, Taylor

A.J. Bates, freshman, Seven Lakes

Braedon Edison, senior, Cinco Ranch

DayVaugn Froe, junior, Katy

BB Knight, junior, Tompkins

Joel Oluokun, junior, Tompkins

Anthony Peltzer, senior, Taylor

Luke St. Julien, senior, Taylor

Josh Venegas, senior, Mayde Creek

Jermon Washington, senior, Mayde Creek

Second Team All District

Luke Coughran, freshman, Tompkins

Noah Dickey, senior, Morton Ranch

Rhett Evans, senior, Cinco Ranch

Ryon Johnson, senior, Katy

Nick Lancit, junior, Tompkins

Elijah Melchiorre, sophomore, Taylor

Aswin Nair, senior, Seven Lakes

Aydan Perdue, senior, Katy

Angel Sonnier, sophomore, Mayde Creek

Ethan Van Horn, senior, Seven Lakes