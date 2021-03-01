Katy Area All-District Boys Basketball Players Honored

By George Slaughter
The Taylor Mustangs, who won the District 19-6A boys basketball championship this season, placed six of their players on the all-district team. Mustangs coach Matthew Brayton was named coach of the year. Senior Luke St. Julien was named defensive player of the year.
Seven Lakes, which finished second, had the newcomer of the year in freshman A.J. Bates. Players are selected by a vote of the district coaches.
Coach of the Year
Matthew Brayton, Taylor High School
Most Valuable Player
Jake Arnold, senior, Taylor
Offensive Player of the Year
Jermon Washington, senior, Mayde Creek
Defensive Player of the Year
Luke St. Julien, senior, Taylor
Newcomer of the Year
A.J. Bates, freshman, Seven Lakes
First Team All-District
Jake Arnold, senior, Taylor
A.J. Bates, freshman, Seven Lakes
Braedon Edison, senior, Cinco Ranch
DayVaugn Froe, junior, Katy
BB Knight, junior, Tompkins
Joel Oluokun, junior, Tompkins
Anthony Peltzer, senior, Taylor
Luke St. Julien, senior, Taylor
Josh Venegas, senior, Mayde Creek
Jermon Washington, senior, Mayde Creek
Second Team All District
Luke Coughran, freshman, Tompkins
Noah Dickey, senior, Morton Ranch
Rhett Evans, senior, Cinco Ranch
Ryon Johnson, senior, Katy
Nick Lancit, junior, Tompkins
Elijah Melchiorre, sophomore, Taylor
Aswin Nair, senior, Seven Lakes
Aydan Perdue, senior, Katy
Angel Sonnier, sophomore, Mayde Creek
Ethan Van Horn, senior, Seven Lakes