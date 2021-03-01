City Extends Disaster Declaration

By George Slaughter

Katy city residents affected by last month’s winter storm can apply for federal funding thanks to a declaration of disaster issued last week. On Monday, the Katy City Council extended that declaration so those who wish to apply for that funding have more time to do so.

The extension lasts until the council votes to terminate the declaration.

Citizens affected by the storm can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov. They can also call the Federal Relief Management Agency (FEMA), at 800-621-FEMA (3362) for assistance and information.

FEMA said applicants must inform the agency of all insurance coverage that might be available to them, such as flood, homeowners, renter, and so forth. It said insured applicants must provide documentation such as an insurance settlement or denial letter for the application to be processed.

FEMA said its programs do not pay for fuel or cover food losses.

President Joe Biden last month declared 77 Texas counties eligible for federal aid. The three counties in which the city sits–Fort Bend, Harris, and Waller—are on that list.