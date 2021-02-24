Houston Grand Opera Presents Live from The Cullen with Jack Swanson

Virtual recital features sensational tenor Jack Swanson

What: Houston Grand Opera presents the March installment of Live from The Cullen on March 12. Tune in to HGO Digital and be transported to the Wortham Theater Center’s Cullen Theater for a performance by sensational tenor Jack Swanson. Swanson is best known for his interpretations of Rossini and Donizetti. A finalist in HGO’s 2016 Concert of Arias, Swanson performed in HGO’s 60th-anniversary gala in 2015 and had been set to appear in HGO’s now-canceled La Cenerentola in January 2021; instead, he will be the star of this digital recital of works that are sure to showcase his incredible range. Swanson will be accompanied by Richard Bado, director of artistic operations and chorus master at HGO.

Who: Jack Swanson is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young tenors in the opera world. His distinctive high lyric voice is known for singing the acrobatic arias of Rossini and the legato melodies of Donizetti. Originally from Stillwater, Minnesota, he received his Master of Music in Vocal Performance at Rice University.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and an alumnus of the HGO Studio (1984–85), Richard Bado is director of artistic operations and chorus master at HGO. He made his professional conducting debut in 1989 leading Houston Grand Opera’s acclaimed production of Show Boat at the newly restored Cairo Opera House in Egypt.

When: Friday, March 12, 2021

7:30 p.m. C.T.

Where: Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv. Or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device. Available on-demand through April 11.

Tariff: Free

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (69 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multiyear ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.