Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Cause of Midway Bar-B-Que Fire

By George Slaughter
Katy Fire Marshal Gregg Peterson and his staff are investigating the cause of a multiple-alarm fire that occurred early Saturday morning at Midway Bar-B-Que, 6025 Highway Blvd. Nobody was hurt in the fire.
City Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Goedecker said Katy firefighters were on the scene at 2:58 a.m. Nine Katy units responded to the call, and firefighters from six other, non-Katy, departments were also involved in fighting the fire.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:45 a.m., Goedecker said. He had no immediate word on the extent of damage to the restaurant.
The restaurant, considered a Katy city icon, serves as a popular location for business networking meetings, dances, and local civic functions. According to its website, Midway Grocery Store owner Herman Meyer decided to expand the store to include a bar-b-que restaurant.
The meat market, according to its web site, has been in business since 1967. The restaurant opened in the 1990s and eventually moved to its separate, present location.