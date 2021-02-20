Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Cause of Midway Bar-B-Que Fire

By George Slaughter

Firefighters put out a fire at Midway Bar-B-Que, 6025 Highway Blvd., Saturday morning (Isaac Hernandez photo via Facebook)

Katy Fire Marshal Gregg Peterson and his staff are investigating the cause of a multiple-alarm fire that occurred early Saturday morning at Midway Bar-B-Que, 6025 Highway Blvd. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

City Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Goedecker said Katy firefighters were on the scene at 2:58 a.m. Nine Katy units responded to the call, and firefighters from six other, non-Katy, departments were also involved in fighting the fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:45 a.m., Goedecker said. He had no immediate word on the extent of damage to the restaurant.

The restaurant, considered a Katy city icon, serves as a popular location for business networking meetings, dances, and local civic functions. According to its website, Midway Grocery Store owner Herman Meyer decided to expand the store to include a bar-b-que restaurant.

The doorway to Midway Bar-B-Que, 6025 Highway Blvd., following a multiple-alarm fire Saturday morning (Isaac Hernandez photo via Facebook)

The meat market, according to its web site, has been in business since 1967. The restaurant opened in the 1990s and eventually moved to its separate, present location.