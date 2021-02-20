City Clarifies Permit Policies following Winter Storm

By George Slaughter

Katy city residents or businesses impacted by broken pipes during the recent winter storm will not need a plumbing permit for emergency pipe damage repairs, the city announced Friday.

However, a no-fee permit is required, along with an inspection, for water heaters and all other plumbing altercations, including gas pipe repairs and replacements. The city said the requirement is intended to protect city residents and their properties.

To check whether the damages occurred inside the Katy city limits, visit the city website at http://www.cityofkaty.com/residents/am-i-a-resident.

To complete the plumbing permit, first download it from the city website at https://bit.ly/2Nq5tmz, and then email it to katypermits@cityofkaty.com, with “Winter Event February 2021” in the subject line. The city asks for a list of work to be performed to be included. For more information about city permits, contact the Permit Department at 281-391-4830.

City Seeking Resident Feedback on Storm

Katy city residents are being asked to complete a survey that will help the city gain a better understanding of local impacts following the power and water outages resulting from the winter storm.

Residents whose homes sustained damage are asked to complete the survey at http://www.cityofkaty.com/reportdamage. The city requests only one survey per impacted address. To check whether the damages occurred inside the Katy city limits, visit the city website as listed above.

The city said that completing the survey is voluntary and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. For more information about the survey, contact the Office of Emergency Management at OEM@cityofkaty.com.