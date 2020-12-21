5 Jobs Suited to College Students and How to Get Started

Assuming you just completed high school and about to join the exciting college life, personal finance becomes a key issue and when prospecting for flexible income sources, you have to strike a balance not to fall behind in school work. Luckily, the modern economic space is very accommodative and offers students even the busiest students viable opportunities to earn from their college rooms.

At the tertiary education level, it’s not just about acing exams. Self-development in the outside world is also paramount. Orienting yourself with the job market to have a practical experience in work ethic and putting into practice theoretical skills learned from school gives you a great head start before graduating.

It would not be odd to pursue a lifetime career in one of the job avenues you get in college. Some of the most successful companies started as small ideas in college. Regardless of your motive, this article provides great tips for good-paying flexible jobs for students.

Freelance Writing

Freelance writing is the most common online job among students. However, such titles are not limited to students. Older people taking care of families also depend on these jobs, as they pay quite well. Freelance writing comprises various tasks, including creating and formatting business and educational documents. You could also opt for creative writing, such as scriptwriting.

There are numerous online writing platforms such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer. These platforms facilitate payment and quality assessment through stringent measures, to guarantee client satisfaction. Therefore, it would be best to maintain a professional work ethic to gain credibility.

Businesses within binary and currency trading, as well as online gaming companies, are the largest recruiters on these platforms. If you study finance, writing articles for Forex or Bitcon websites is a great experience to add to your CV.

For the online gaming industry the job market as a writer is practically endless. The more extra value you can add as a writer, the more you will get paid. These sites exist in almost every country and language, not only in the US and you don’t need to speak a foreign language to charge extra for “added value”. An Australian website will pay a writer of Australian origin a lot more for weekly, or even daily, casino news and blog articles even if he or she at the moment is an exchange student in the US. Having local knowledge or personal experience from something specific, even if it happens to be about Fortnite or Cat food, will definitely give you an advantage. A great idea is to make a list of your special areas of expertise, then contact websites that publish articles related to these areas. They will be happy to pay a bit more for having your personal knowledge reflected in the articles. Due to the high demand of articles within these industries, previous experience is often not needed making this an excellent entry point for students.

Virtual Assistant

The world transforms into a new technological self every day. Modern technology, featuring widespread internet connectivity and smart devices, makes it easier to conduct traditional office tasks remotely. For students, a job that allows free movement would be preferable.

A variety of duties are assigned to you as a virtual assistant. Such tasks are office-related revolving around administrative functions and digital marketing projects. Virtual assistants are personal assistants serving via the internet. Highly involving job positions in sole entrepreneurship leave little time for business owners to do other vital tasks. As such, they recruit virtual assistants to take care of the minors.

Food Service Worker

This is a recommendable part-time job for those that prefer a hands-on and flexible job title. Foodservice requires a sharp memory and fast workers. Serving meals at restaurants, or food delivery provides extra cash as you pursue your career. However, you have to develop unrivaled discipline, as this title can be physically demanding.

You can be delegated to service or clean up duty. Most employers later promote you as new applicants vie for the job. To secure such a job quickly, you need to portray impeccable hygiene and excellent communication skills. Even though you wouldn’t necessarily need a job qualification, having the necessary interview skills would considerably improve your score.

Bookkeeper

Bookkeeping is one of the most demanding part-time jobs since your main task would be to track expenditures and incomes. People confuse bookkeeping with accounting. However, the two are different. Accounting requires formal education training, while bookkeeping does not.

A bookkeeper might also be required to make payments and collect from debtors. Most skills required for bookkeeping are readily acquired with time. A little experience in the field would improve your chances of securing a job. You can develop a good reputation in the market to start providing virtual bookkeeping services independently.

Social Media Assistant

Social media is a playground for the young generation who adapt fast to social media marketing. Many professional fields worldwide depend on social media to improve brand recognition. However, the job is not as easy as it sounds. Being a social media manager requires dedication, relevant content, and consistency.

Being a social media assistant is potentially as stressful as working in an office since you need to monitor the assigned accounts consistently. Good communication skills are critical. Considerable time is spent mastering social marketing and audience control. One has to build an online presence and maintain a clean image for brands. You also find relatable ways to approach target clients to earn credibility in the digital market.

Securing any of the described job titles requires confidence and determination. Working without a perspective or motivating factors will ultimately demotivate your efforts as you will be faced with multiple challenges that will test your resolve.