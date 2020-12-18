Tompkins Cruises to 51-28 Win Over Cy-Fair; Katy, Taylor Also Win

By George Slaughter

The Tompkins defense returned three Cy-Fair turnovers for scores as the Falcons cruised to a 51-28 Class 6A, Division I area playoff win Friday at Legacy Stadium.

Tompkins, the District 19-6A champion, improves to 10-0. Cy-Fair, the District 17-6A champion, ends its season at 10-2.

Tompkins had just taken a 10-7 second quarter lead on a 55-yard run by senior quarterback Jalen Milroe when the defense began forcing turnovers and making scores of its own.

The first turnover came on the ensuing Cy-Fair possession, when senior defensive back Colby Huerter recovered a fumble and returned it 32 yards for the score.

On Cy-Fair’s next possession, Huerter recovered another fumble and returned it 38 yards the score.

After Cy-Fair took possession again, sophomore defensive back Caleb Komolafe intercepted a pass and returned it 44 yards for the score.

While the 21 points off Bobcat turnovers all but clinched the game for Tompkins, the offense scored on a one-yard run by senior running back Sherman Smith, and a 33-yard field goal by senior kicker Hunter Huckaby with :50 left in the first half.

The field goal was Huckaby’s second of the night, gave the Falcons a 41-7 lead at halftime. Huckaby finished with three field goals and kicked all the extra points.

Tompkins will next play North Shore at 1 p.m. Thursday at Reliant Stadium.

Katy Tigers 60, Lamar Texans 7

The Katy Tigers cruised to an easy 60-7 win over the Lamar Texans in a Class 6A, Division II area playoff game Friday night at Rhodes Stadium.

Katy improves to 9-1. Lamar ends its season at 6-3.

Katy will next play Shadow Creek at 1 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Field in Alvin.

Taylor Mustangs 28, Heights Bulldogs 13

The Taylor Mustangs celebrated coach Chad Simmons’s birthday with a hard-fought 28-13 win over the Heights Bulldogs in a Class 6A, Division II area playoff game Friday night at Delmar Stadium.

Taylor improves to 9-2. Heights ends its season at 7-2.

Taylor will next play Clear Falls at 12 p.m. Thursday at Challenger Stadium in Webster.