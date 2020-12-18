Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

By George Slaughter
Thirteen Katy Independent School District student-athletes Thursday signed national letters of intent to play their chosen sport in their selected colleges.
More student-athletes will commit to various schools on February 3, during National Signing Day.
Cinco Ranch High School 2020 Signees
- Ethan Onianwa – Football – Rice University
Paetow High School 2020 Signees
- Emanuel Forero – Track/Cross Country – William Penn University
- Kyle Glover – Track/Cross Country – University of Arkansas at Monticello
- Agumba Otuonye – Football – U.S. Air Force Academy
Taylor High School 2020 Signees
- Hayden Conner – Football – University of Texas
- Trevor Woods – Football – University of Colorado
- Bryce Foster – Football – Texas A&M University
- Casey Shorter – Football – U.S. Military Academy
Tompkins High School 2018 Signees
- Jalen Milroe – Football – University of Alabama
- Marquis Shoulders – Football – University of Tulsa
- Colby Huerter – Football – South Dakota State University
- Dru Polidore – Football – U.S. Air Force Academy
- Lanaye Keys – Track – Houston Baptist University