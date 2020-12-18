Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

By George Slaughter

Ethan Onianwa, of Cinco Ranch High School, before signing his National Letter of Intent (Katy ISD photo)

Thirteen Katy Independent School District student-athletes Thursday signed national letters of intent to play their chosen sport in their selected colleges.

More student-athletes will commit to various schools on February 3, during National Signing Day.

Cinco Ranch High School 2020 Signees

  • Ethan Onianwa – Football – Rice University

Paetow High School 2020 Signees

  • Emanuel Forero – Track/Cross Country – William Penn University
  • Kyle Glover – Track/Cross Country – University of Arkansas at Monticello
  • Agumba Otuonye – Football – U.S. Air Force Academy

Taylor High School 2020 Signees

  • Hayden Conner – Football – University of Texas
  • Trevor Woods – Football – University of Colorado
  • Bryce Foster – Football – Texas A&M University
  • Casey Shorter – Football – U.S. Military Academy

Tompkins High School 2018 Signees

  • Jalen Milroe – Football – University of Alabama
  • Marquis Shoulders – Football – University of Tulsa
  • Colby Huerter – Football – South Dakota State University
  • Dru Polidore – Football – U.S. Air Force Academy
  • Lanaye Keys – Track – Houston Baptist University
  • Jalen Milroe, of Tompkins High School, before signing his National Letter of Intent (Katy ISD photo)
  • Dru Polidore, of Tompkins High School, before signing his National Letter of Intent (Katy ISD photo)
  • Marquis Shoulders, of Tompkins High School, before signing his National Letter of Intent (Katy ISD photo)
  • Hayden Conner, Casey Shorter, Trevor Woods, and Bryce Foster, all of Taylor High School, before signing National Letters of Intent (Katy ISD photo)
  • Kyle Glover, Agumba Otuonye, and Emanuel Forero, of Paetow High School, before signing National Letters of Intent (Katy ISD photo)
  • Colby Huerter, of Tompkins High School, before signing his National Letter of Intent (Katy ISD photo)
  • Lanaye Keys, of Tompkins High School, before signing his National Letter of Intent (Katy ISD photo)