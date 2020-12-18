Katy ISD Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

By George Slaughter

Ethan Onianwa, of Cinco Ranch High School, before signing his National Letter of Intent (Katy ISD photo)

Thirteen Katy Independent School District student-athletes Thursday signed national letters of intent to play their chosen sport in their selected colleges.

More student-athletes will commit to various schools on February 3, during National Signing Day.

Cinco Ranch High School 2020 Signees

Ethan Onianwa – Football – Rice University

Paetow High School 2020 Signees

Emanuel Forero – Track/Cross Country – William Penn University

Kyle Glover – Track/Cross Country – University of Arkansas at Monticello

Agumba Otuonye – Football – U.S. Air Force Academy

Taylor High School 2020 Signees

Hayden Conner – Football – University of Texas

Trevor Woods – Football – University of Colorado

Bryce Foster – Football – Texas A&M University

Casey Shorter – Football – U.S. Military Academy

Tompkins High School 2018 Signees

Jalen Milroe – Football – University of Alabama

Marquis Shoulders – Football – University of Tulsa

Colby Huerter – Football – South Dakota State University

Dru Polidore – Football – U.S. Air Force Academy

Lanaye Keys – Track – Houston Baptist University