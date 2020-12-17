Paetow Football Playoff Game Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

By George Slaughter

Paetow’s Class 5A Paetow’s Class 5A area playoff game against New Braunfels Canyon was cancelled Thursday afternoon amid coronavirus concerns at Paetow High School.

The cancellation does not change the records of the teams, but it ends Paetow’s season at 9-1. Canyon, which is 10-1, will play the winner of the Cedar Park-Foster game next week.

Officials had originally moved the game to Saturday at Legacy Stadium, but the situation failed to improve and cancellation was necessary. It’s a disappointment for Paetow’s team, particularly the 31 seniors whose high school comes to an end.

Comal Independent School District Superintendent Andrew Kim praised Paetow’s seniors on social media.

“I want to acknowledge PHS seniors and congratulate them on an awesome year,” Kim posted on Twitter. “I know these words can’t replace the opportunity but we will be thinking of you.”

This is the third time the pandemic has affected playoff games involving Katy-area teams. Last week, coronavirus concerns at Fort Bend Elkins and George Ranch compelled the cancellation of those schools’ bi-district playoff games against Katy and Taylor, respectively.

Taylor and Katy return to action this week. The Mustangs play Heights at 7 p.m. at Delmar Stadium. The Tigers play Lamar at 7 p.m. Friday at Rhodes Stadium.

The other Katy-area team still in the playoffs, Tompkins, plays Cy-Fair at 6 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium.