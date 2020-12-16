Four Katy-Area Teams Playing in Area Round of Playoffs This Week

By George Slaughter

Paetow, Tompkins, Katy, and Taylor return to action this week as they pursue their state championship aspirations.

Three of the games will be played in Katy. Only Taylor will have a road game, as they will travel to Delmar Stadium for its matchup against Heights.

Here is a preview of the games.

Canyon Cougars vs. Paetow Panthers

The Cougars face the Panthers at 6 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Stadium.

Canyon is 10-1, and defeated Pflugerville 20-17 last week. Paetow is 9-1, and defeated Baytown Lee 70-18 last week.

The Canyon-Paetow winner will play the Cedar Park-Foster winner.

Cy-Fair Bobcats vs. Tompkins Falcons

The Bobcats face the Falcons at 6 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium.

Cy-Fair, the District 17-6A champion, is 10-1. The Bobcats defeated Westside 47-7 last week. Tompkins, the District 19-6A champion, is 9-0. The Falcons defeated Fort Bend Travis 42-10 last week.

The Cy-Fair-Tompkins winner will play the North Shore-Dawson winner.

Lamar Texans vs. Katy Tigers

The Texans face the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday at Rhodes Stadium.

Lamar, the District 18-6A runner-up is 6-2. The Texans defeated Memorial 39-7 last week. Katy, the District 19-6A runner-up, had a bye week following cancellation of its matchup with Fort Bend Elkins.

The Lamar-Katy winner will play the King-Shadow Creek winner.

Taylor Mustangs vs. Heights Bulldogs

The Mustangs face the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Friday at Delmar Stadium.

Taylor, the third seed from District 19-6A, had a bye week following cancellation of its matchup with George Ranch. Heights, the District 18-6A champion, is 7-1. the Bulldogs defeated Cypress Creek 39-21 last week.

The Taylor-Heights winner will play the Beaumont West Brook-Clear Falls winner.