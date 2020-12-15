Saving Energy Earns $1.1 Million for Katy ISD

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District has received over $1.1 million through a program run by CenterPoint Energy.

The program, called the CenterPoint Energy SCORE (Schools Conserving Resources and Energy) Program, encourages K-12 school districts to reduce peak electricity and reduce energy consumption through energy efficiency projects and equipment upgrades. School districts can receive rebates from CenterPoint Energy that reflect their energy savings strategies.

“A portion of these funds are reinvested into the energy program, while the majority goes to the general operating fund which supports students and teachers,” Ted Vierling, the district’s chief of operations, said. “In addition to this program, Katy ISD will pursue Energy Star Certification for our schools in 2021.”

This year, the district will again be awarded the #1 Leading Top Performer title, a recognition held for the past four years among all K-12 school districts in the region. The district this year sets a new record by receiving a $458,048 payment, its largest yet.

The program started in 2006.