Galveston Hosting its First-Ever Christmas Tree and Mardi Gras Float Decorating Contests

By George Slaughter

A Christmas tree lights up Galveston (photo courtesy Galveston Convention and Visitors Bureau)

GALVESTON—More than local 40 boutiques, businesses, galleries, and shops are participating in the inaugural Galveston Holiday Tree Decorating Contest.

The contest, which began December 1 and runs through January 4, enables shoppers to admire the creatively decorated trees and vote on their favorite entries. The trees also make great backgrounds for holiday photo opportunities.

Meanwhile, as many know, Galveston is home to the third-largest Mardi Gras in the country. Mardi Gras, typically celebrated in part with floats on parade in February and March, is going to be different this time because of the pandemic. For the 2021 Mardi Gras, Galveston will begin celebrating this month with a Mardi Gras Flat Decorating Contest.

Local “krewes” are decorating their floats with over-the-top holiday themes, and the public is invited to take a look.

Floats will be on display from 5-10 p.m. on December 19 at the Galveston Cruise Terminal 1, 2502 Harborside Drive.

For more information about the tree decorating contest, visit www.visitgalveston.com/tree.

For more information about the Mardi Gras Float Decorating Contest, visit www.visitgalveston.com/floatcontest.