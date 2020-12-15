American Legion to Lay Wreaths Saturday at Magnolia Cemetery

By George Slaughter

Volunteers and well-wishers at the 2019 wreath laying ceremony at Magnolia Cemetery (photo courtesy David Wallis)

The American Legion Post 164 of Katy is honoring local, late veterans as part of the Wreaths Across America movement Saturday, and is inviting the public to participate.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, is set for 10 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery, 6801 Franz Road. A prayer, presentation of colors, national anthem, speakers, and a 21-gun salute will precede the laying of over 475 wreaths for veterans buried at the cemetery.

Darrell W. McDaniel, a retired U.S. Army major general, will be the keynote speaker. Other guests of honor include Mayor Bill Hastings and various community leaders.

Andy Valadez, a U.S. Marine veteran for the post, said he attended the wreath ceremony before joining the local post.

“I was inspired to see our post lead this local effort, and so many people in attendance to include the families who appreciated that veterans and volunteers will remember their loved ones in this solemn way,” Valadez said.

Wreaths Across America began in 2005, when Morrill and Karen Worcester started laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Their movement has gone national, and today volunteers gather in cemeteries across America to remember veterans who have served and passed on.

For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. For more information about American Legion Post 164, visit www.LegionPost164KatyTX.org.