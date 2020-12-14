Seven Lakes Wins State Title in Volleyball

By George Slaughter

The Seven Lakes Spartans celebrate their 2020 volleyball state title in Garland. Senior Ally Batenhorst, right, holds the MVP plaque (Katy ISD photo)

GARLAND—The Seven Lakes Spartans won the Class 6A state title in volleyball, defeating Klein in four sets Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Seven Lakes finishes with a 25-1 record. The Spartans’ only loss this season came against Tompkins, in November.

Klein, which came into the match undefeated, finishes at 27-1.

The state title in volleyball is the first for a Katy Independent School District team.

The Spartans came close in 2017, reaching the state title match but losing to Lewisville Hebron.

Senior Ally Batenhorst was named title game Most Valuable Player with 30 kills. Batenhorst, a University of Nebraska commit, earlier this season was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Match, to be played New Year’s Day in Orlando, Florida.