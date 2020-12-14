Harris Reappointed Mayor Pro Tem

By George Slaughter
The Katy City Council Monday reconfirmed Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris as mayor pro tem.
Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson, who was elected last month, praised Harris’s service.
“I’m confident he will continue to do a great job,” Robertson said.
Hastings said with so many events and meetings, he cannot attend them all, so Harris, as mayor pro tem, often serves as a stand-in.
“He’s represented the city wonderfully,” Hastings said, adding that as the city continues to grow he’d like to ask other council members to stand in as opportunities present themselves.
Harris was first elected to the council in 2017 and reelected last month.
Other Actions Taken
In other action Monday, the council:
- Observed the Keep Katy Beautiful board recognition of 2020 Adopt-A-Wreath Participants.
- Reviewed the city’s September fiscal monthly report and fourth quarter investment report through September 30.
- Approved the October 12, October 22, and October 26 meeting minutes.
- Approved a $15,000 dues payment to the Katy Area Economic Development Council.
- Accepted a $1,842 donation to Keep Katy Beautiful for a memorial bench honoring Louise Fletcher-Hastings.
- Approved a $150,000 Convention and Tourism Bureau hotel occupancy tax grant for the 2021 Southland Conference Basketball Tournament. The tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 at the Merrell Center.
- Approved a $120,000 Convention and Tourism Bureau hotel occupancy tax grant application for the 2021 Wild West Brewfest. The brewfest is scheduled for April 8-10 at Katy Mills Mall.
- Accepted drainage, paving, sewer, and water improvements for Section 7 and Kingsland Boulevard Phase 3 of Young Ranch. The council also approved drainage, paving, sanitary sewer system, and water system improvements for Section 10 of Young Ranch.
- Approved final plats for 5 acres of West 10 Business Park of Choctaw Lane, and for 9.5 acres for Cane Island Detention Pond N.
- Authorized a $61,789.10 change order for water line and storm sewer item adjustments for Patna Drive, Rexora Lane, and Caloro Lane in the Riceland Terrace subdivision.
- Authorized up to $600,000 of capital improvement funds for mold remediation and building repairs at Fire Station #1.
- Authorized the acceptance of access and utility easement for the Shops at Woodcreek.
- Authorized a third amendment to the master development agreement among the Katy Development Authority, the city, and Katy Boardwalk Hotel, LLC.
- Authorized an interlocal agreement for cooperative purchase services with the Purchasing Cooperative of America. The agreement provides the city with additional cooperative purchasing options.
- Authorized an affiliation agreement with Wharton County Junior College for its EMT program to perform clinical rotations with the city.
- Authorized an agreement with Neil Technical Services Corp. for electrical and pump repair and maintenance services.
- Authorized a customer service agreement with UniFirst for uniform services.
- Authorized an amended agreement with SAFEbuilt to amend fees and to conduct an assessment of the permit and inspection department.
- Authorized a service order with ClearGov for digital budget book and on-boarding software.
- Passed an ordinance providing for changes in carryover appropriations of funds from the 2019-2020 budget.