Harris Reappointed Mayor Pro Tem

By George Slaughter

Katy City Hall

The Katy City Council Monday reconfirmed Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris as mayor pro tem.

Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson, who was elected last month, praised Harris’s service.

“I’m confident he will continue to do a great job,” Robertson said.

Hastings said with so many events and meetings, he cannot attend them all, so Harris, as mayor pro tem, often serves as a stand-in.

“He’s represented the city wonderfully,” Hastings said, adding that as the city continues to grow he’d like to ask other council members to stand in as opportunities present themselves.

Harris was first elected to the council in 2017 and reelected last month.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: