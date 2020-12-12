Sen. Cruz Applauds Morocco’s Decision to Normalize Relations with Israel

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement applauding Morocco’s decision to normalize relations with Israel:

Senator Ted Cruz

“Today is a wonderful day for Morocco and Israel. In just a few short months since the initial signing of the Abraham Accords, we’ve seen a growing number of our Arab allies willing to advance the cause of peace. I’ve long advocated that if the United States is unequivocal and clear that we stand with our Israeli allies and against our mutual enemies, our regional allies will come together to the benefit of our own national security and the safety of the American people. I applaud the Trump administration and our Israeli and Moroccan allies on this historic accomplishment. I look forward to working with my colleagues, the administration, and our allies to build upon this agreement, to strengthen our alliances, and to develop deeper diplomatic ties in the region.”