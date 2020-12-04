Travis Tritt This Friday! Upcoming Shows at Arena Theatre “Houston’s Legendary Theatre in the Round”

Travis Tritt

Friday December 4

Travis Tritt is returning to Houston’s Arena Theatre following the release of his first new single in a over a decade, “Ghost Town Road.” His brand of Southern rock flavored country with hints of blues gave him an outlaw edge that made him a standout of country’s so called “Class of ’89,” that launched the careers of such superstars as Alan Jackson, Clint Black, and Garth Brooks. Platinum albums and Top Ten singles followed, including three number one hits. In 2017, Tritt was honored for 25 years with the Grand Ole Opry. “Ghost Town Road” is the first single released from his much-anticipated forthcoming new album, due out next year.

His 1990 debut “Country Club” and its succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre’s early ’90s boom. Over the decade, he released seven studio albums and a greatest hits package for the label. “Country Club,” “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” and “Drift Off to Dream” peaked at numbers two and three on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts; all which led for Tritt to win Top New Male Artist award from Billboard and the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award). Additionally, in 1991, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) marked Tritt’s debut album Country Club as certified platinum. Travis’ sophomore album, “It’s All About to Change,” was released. Literally speaking, this album changed everything when the album shipped three million copies and all four of its singles reached the top five on the country music charts.