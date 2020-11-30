Katy Christian Ministries Holding Capital Campaign for New Headquarters Building

By George Slaughter

Katy Cristian Ministries (KCM) is holding a capital campaign to purchase a building that will become its headquarters.

Deysi Crespo, KCM executive director, said it has outgrown its present headquarters at 5504 1st Street. She said KCM has found a building on Porter Road, close to Highway 99, that can help it meet people’s needs as the area grows and people face the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Crespo said the building must be renovated to include office space for administration and programs that KCM provides. Walls must also be torn down to expand the area intended for the food pantry.

“The majority of work is inside renovation,” Crespo said, adding that contractors and volunteers will be doing the renovation work when the time comes. In-kind donations are also welcomed.

“I highly, highly invite community members who want to be involved to contact me,” Crespo said.

She said the plan is to move in and start renovations in January, with the renovation work taking approximately five months.

The 1st Street location, which also serves as a donation center and store, will remain open, as will the more recently opened donation center and store at 23232 Kingsland Blvd.

Crespo said KCM has raised about $115,000 of $304,000 needed for the project, and KCM has been reaching out to local churches and the public to solicit support.

KCM, founded in 1984, provides social and counseling services, a crisis center, and a food pantry, among other services.

“We are truly in the trenches in terms of how much assistance is requested by members of community,” Crespo said. “KCM continues to be a pillar of the human services area.”

The capital campaign to purchase and renovate the new headquarters building is one of two key elements of a strategic plan KCM adopted at the start of this year. The other is to develop additional revenue streams to help KCM provide more and better services as it can. The goals support KCM’s overriding goal, which is, “Self-sufficient communities through Christ’s love.”

Said Crespo: “We must grow in funding to make things happen. It’s just God at work. We’re super excited. We feel the love through the community. It’s just so beautiful.”

For more information, or to contribute, visit http://www.ktcm.org/capital-campaign.