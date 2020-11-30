City Awards Bid for Water Plant Improvements

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Monday awarded a $1.3 million bid to Tidal Construction of Sealy for plant improvements to its Water Plant #7, which serves the Young Ranch subdivision.

The figure includes the contract bid amount, contingencies, engineering, and inspection, and will be funded through the city’s enterprise reserve funds.

In other action, the council also heard a presentation by Mariga CPA, a consulting firm, on the status of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, enacted into federal law earlier this year in response to the pandemic. The city is to receive $118,745 from Fort Bend County, $838,805 from Harris County, $99,330 from Waller County.

The council also rejected all bids for demolition and interior office renovation of the third floor of the City Hall building for the tourism and parks and recreation departments. The council authorized the re-advertisement of bids. City Attorney Art Pertile said technical issues with the bids compelled the recommendation to reject them all and re-advertise at another time.