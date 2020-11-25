Bayou Preservation Association’s virtual gala “20 Reasons to Celebrate Our Bayous in 2020” raises funds for ongoing programs

The Bayou Preservation Association’s virtual gala, “20 Reasons to Celebrate Our Bayous in 2020,” raised nearly $65,000 to help support ongoing programs, including stream restoration, trash-free bayous, bayou citizen science and bayou appreciation.

The hour-long event, hosted by CW39 TV’s morning news co-anchor Sharron Melton, highlighted reasons to celebrate our bayous via a fun, engaging and educational format. Among reasons cited are flood mitigation; natural wildlife (birds, frogs, turtles, alligators); recreation (paddling, bicycling); photo opportunities; abundant shade trees and a respite from the hurriedness of the big city.

As guests logged on to Zoom from the comfort of their homes, they were greeted with photo flashbacks of galas from the past 20 years. Reflecting a variety of themes, these included Funk Shui on the Bayou, Lei’d on the Bayou, Blues on the Bayou, Welcome to the Jungle and Bon Temps on the Bayou.

Next up was a craft cocktail demonstration for Apple Cider Rum Punch by A Fare Extraordinaire, followed by a video narrated by Melton. Additionally, Bayou Preservation Association President and CEO Sarah Bernhardt, Ph.D., and Community Engagement Manager, Anni Ranck, each gave insight into the organization, its challenges (streambank erosion, water quality) and its program goals.

The video offered an overview of the Bayou Preservation Association from its inception as a neighborhood advocacy group in 1966 to its CPR mission today to “celebrate, protect and restore” the natural richness of all of our 2500 miles of bayous and streams spanning 22 watersheds across Harris County and surrounding areas. It also gave a peek into the biodiversity of our bayous and riparian areas (natural land along waterways), including animals such as the alligator snapping turtle and the American eel.

“Our bayous and waterways are arguably our region’s greatest natural resource,” says Bernhardt. “They are the freshwater arteries and green veins that keep our city alive. The health of our bayous determines the health of our bays and Gulf, which in turn determine the health of industry and our economy. This ultimately affects the well-being of all our region’s residents, human and animal alike.”

“Bayous and their riparian corridors truly provide an ‘essential service’ that we must protect,” continues Bernhardt. “Funds raised from this gala will go a long way toward that protection.”

Guests also enjoyed a few rounds of trivia about bayous and the Bayou City, which was a big hit based on comments left in the “chat room.” Did you know that 145 languages are spoken in Houston? Or that the official bird of Houston is the Yellow-crowned Night Heron?

Melton masterfully moved the event along, including sharing her own observations about Buffalo Bayou and what it has to offer. Throughout the gala, guests were encouraged to continue bidding on silent auction items, all which had a nature component. Examples include a Sip and Stroll at the Eastern Glades of Memorial Park, a private Cistern tour, a private cruise on Armand Bayou, a guided bike tour in West Houston by Bayou Preservation Association Chairman Robert Rayburn and Drinks and a View on the Katy Prairie.

Major sponsors for the event included lead sponsor, The John P. McGovern Foundation, along with The Finger Companies, Elaine and Marvy Finger, Mike Garver, Howard Hughes Corporation and Jones Carter.

Additional generous support came from Claire and John Caudill, Cobb Fendley & Associates, Inc., Hawes Hill & Associates, LLC, Susan and Roy Hill, Laurie and Reed Morian, Letitia and Robert Rayburn/Linda Shead and Tom Douglas, Talley Landscape Architects, Inc./Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds & Water Parks and Westwood Wealth Management.