Libraries Host Online Holiday Musical Performance

Pictured: Jeff Grass (trumpet), Kevin McIntyre (horn), Steve Curtis (tuba), Thomas Hulten (trombone), Tom Tillotson (trumpet). Photo credit: Alvin Gee

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will kick off the holiday season with a special online performance of holiday music by the Paragon Brass Ensemble of Houston on Saturday, December 5.

A link to the video performance will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar of virtual programs (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) so that families can enjoy the event from the comfort and safety of home.

Enjoy the classic sounds of the holiday season when members of the Ensemble perform familiar tunes and holiday favorites. Viewers will also hear music representing other countries and cultural traditions around the world.

Since its formation in 1983, the Paragon Brass Ensemble has become especially noted for its versatility and unique repertoire. The quintet has toured Texas, the Midwest, and the South, and its Houston concerts have been recorded for broadcast on KUHF and heard nationally on Performance Today.

Through its association with Young Audiences, Inc., the group has introduced thousands of children to classical music each year since 1985 and was nominated for the General Electric Artist Award for excellence in arts-in-education.

This performance is made possible by Young Audiences of Houston.

The online performance can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us — by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab and selecting “Virtual Programs,” and then finding the program on the date listed.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries Communication Office at 281-633-4734.