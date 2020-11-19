Cinco Ranch-Seven Lakes Football Game Postponed to December 4

By George Slaughter

The coronavirus pandemic has compelled the postponement of the Cinco Ranch-Seven Lakes football game. The game is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Legacy Stadium.

As of Thursday, Cinco Ranch had 12 active student cases, and one active staff case, according to the Katy Independent School District. Seven Lakes has 15 active student cases, and three active staff cases.

Cinco Ranch has an enrollment of 3,439 students. Seven Lakes has an enrollment of 3,707 students.

Seven Lakes is 2-4 overall and 2-2 in District 19-6A. The Spartans need a win to clinch the final playoff spot in the district. If they are successful, they would clinch a playoff spot for the second time in the past three seasons. They will play Tompkins November 27 at Legacy Stadium.

Tompkins, Katy, and Taylor have the other three spots.

Cinco Ranch is 1-6 overall and 1-4 in district. The Cougars will play Brazoswood November 27 at Hopper Stadium.