How Companies Have Adapted to the New Remote Workforce

The pandemic has changed a lot about the way we conduct business, but companies have had to bear the brunt of the economic and organizational strain as millions of workers struggle to keep up. Working from home creates a wide range of struggles, but technology has helped employees and employers alike.

Using adaptive tools, augmented reality systems, and automation software – it has been possible for businesses to thrive in the current market.

Here are some of the main ways technology has helped companies adapt to a new remote work environment.

Data Security

Online data threats are approaching record highs, and it’s important to safeguard corporate and consumer information at all costs. Just one breach can cost the average company millions in damages, and this can be enough to send any brand under.

Virus protection, secure cloud computing, and multi-factor identification are a few ways brands are adding an extra layer of security to their proprietary information.

Additionally, biometrics have taken off as wearables become more popular than ever on the mass market. Even mobile phones are able to track sleep patterns, heartbeat, and even oxygen levels.

These features, such as fingerprint or facial scanning, are incredibly difficult to hack. Paired with a password, code, or other form of ID – it’s harder than ever for passersby or hackers to get in.

Productivity Tracking

One of the most difficult aspects of running a remote office is ensuring that everyone is staying on task and on deadline. Without a way to physically see how employees are performing, managers across various industries and spheres have previously struggled with drops in production and worker morale.

Using an employee productivity tracker, it’s possible to review worker activity down to the keystroke. These dynamic software programs are able to collect data in the background regarding:

Browser history

Idle sessions

Peak productivity times

Drops in activity

Downloads

Website cookies and caches

Keeping track of what employees are doing online can say a lot about an individual worker’s productivity, or how specific people work together in a team environment.

Long-Term Accessibility

Although the majority of this change has been sparked by the pandemic, it’s not likely that we’ll see remote work go away any time soon. Telecommuting has been proven to improve work-life balance, while reducing stress among full and part-time employees.

As a result of this shift, make companies have moved over to online HR platforms and project management apps to keep workflows going, independent of the worker’s actual location.

By building a digital work environment that supports cloud computing, secure email, third-party verification, and strong data management.

Now that employees have gotten used to working with kids playing in the background and constant casual dress code, it will be difficult for workers to readjust to the buttoned-up corporate office. While some people are itching to be back in a cubicle, at least 84% of workers prefer to work remotely.

Virtual Training Systems

Onboarding plays a major role in the talent acquisition efforts of any company. During a pandemic, it’s difficult to collect stacks of paperwork, hold interviews, conduct face-to-face training, and so on.

Many workers suffer from test-taking anxiety or uneasiness around answering questions in front of a room full of peers. Virtual corporate training gives employees a way to control how they learn, and this can directly improve their success rate.

Virtual video platforms and on-demand education systems have made it possible to conduct the onboarding and recruiting processes from any network connection.

Additionally, this has helped employees keep up with expectations amid other uncertain aspects of their lives. This is an unprecedented time for everyone, and flexibility is key for worker and management success.

Managing a fully or partially remote workforce has been tricky for many industries and niches to adapt to. But, thanks to some key tools and resources, companies and employees have been able to gradually fall into this new, flexible work environment.