Council, School Board to Canvass Election Results and Swear-In New Members This Week

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council and Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees will canvas their respective election results Tuesday afternoon.

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to canvass the city election results. Katy Municipal Judge Jeffrey Brashear will swear in Janet Corte, Rory Robertson, and Chris Harris.

Public attendance at council meetings is virtual only during the pandemic. To access the meeting, visit the zoom page and use the 827-8627-2121 meeting ID code.

Corte, a retired IT consultant, was reelected to a second term as Ward A council member. Robertson, a registered investment advisor, was elected to his first term as a Ward B council member. Harris, a U.S. Department of Justice analyst, was reelected a second term as council member-at-large.

The school board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to canvass the school board election results.

Ashley Vann, whose candidate form lists her as a public servant, was reelected to the position 3 seat. Wilson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was elected to the position 4 seat. Greg Schulte, an engineer and project manager, was elected to the position 5 seat.

Vann, Wilson, and Schulte will take their oaths of office at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, before the regularly scheduled meeting.

Public attendance at school board meeting is available for the first 20 people to arrive. Masks must be worn at all times. To access the meeting virtually, see the Katy ISD Livestream page.