Construction Site or Regular Radio – What is the difference?

What is the main difference between the construction site radio and regular radio? They differ in their ability to tolerate harsh environments, their construction, their signal reception, their loudness, and their built-in storage compartments. Regular radios are made for general use, and they can’t withstand rough environments. Protection features are not kept in mind while manufacturing them.

Construction site radios, on the other hand, are specifically made with such design and frame that they can tolerate rough environments including physical impacts. Most of them also have the feature of Bluetooth and wireless connection to enable control at a distance.

While looking for construction site radios, one must look for some specific qualities. There are many construction site radios available on the market and some workers even use generic radios that are less effective but do the job nevertheless. For specifically made top 10 construction site radios you’ll need to decide between the level of protection, loudness, and battery life predominantly. Here is the shortlist:

BOSCH PB360

DeWALT DC012

MAKITA XRM09B

Dewalt DWST17510

MILWAUKEE 2590-20 M12

SANGEAN LB-100

MILWAUKEE 2792-20 M18

MAKITA RM02

SANGEAN U4

RYOBI P746 One+

Buying Guide

While purchasing a construction site radio, some things must be kept in consideration. The main things that must be missed are the environment of the workplace, the musical and audio preferences, and the budget considerations.

Compatibility

Buyers must look for the compatibility of the radio with their device, prior to buying it. Sometimes people buy radios that are not compatible with their device and cause issues later.

Audio quality

For some people, the quality of sound matters a lot. For this purpose, you may test the quality before buying it, or you can go through the reviewers’ comments.

Battery life

People usually do not understand the importance of battery life until they face a problem regarding this after buying a product. It is better to compare the battery life of the radio you are buying with other radios before buying it.

Budget-friendly

It is not necessary that good construction site radios must be expensive. But this is not how it is. You need to know the difference. There are many good construction site radios available at reasonable prices.

Some of the best construction site radios are,

1. BOSCH PB360C

It is highly rated among users. It offers top-class sound quality. This loud and powerful construction site radio has a built-in charger. It also features a Bluetooth connection, with a Bluetooth range of up to 150 feet. It has an extremely durable exterior. It offers multiple ways to stream music.

As its exterior is durable, it’s also heavy. No batteries are included in it, and the individual batteries are costly.

2. DeWALT DC012

One of the major pros that it offers is that it works with all Dewalt batteries. It charges the battery in one hour. It has a heavy solid design and a weatherproof exterior. The three power ports make it very versatile on-site. It features a loud sound and powerful bass.

It doesn’t offer Bluetooth connectivity. No batteries are included. It doesn’t provide any internal drawers for smartphone storage.

3. SANGEAN LB 100

It is a very popular, lightweight, and portable model. It is budget-friendly, and its design is very simple. It features a long power cord and strong sound. It’s very durable and water-proof. Though its features are simple but the sturdy exterior is a noticeable quality.

It also offers several disadvantages. Any kind of AUX input, USB port, or Bluetooth connectivity is not supported. It lacks tone control. It sometimes distorts the sound if the volume is increased.

4. MILWAUKEE 2590-20 M12

This is a compact, portable, and rugged construction site radio. It is astonishingly, loud, and reasonably durable. Its feature of built-in bass adjustment is very helpful.

It does not offer Bluetooth connectivity. The battery is not included in it and does not contain any USB port. Its buttons are also small.

Conclusion

The only thing you should do is that you must know your preferences. Do not settle for less by looking at the fancy descriptions provided by different websites. Be sure of the pros and cons of the product that you are buying.