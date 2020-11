KT Antiques

KT Antiques, 5614 2nd St., welcomes everyone to its Holiday Open House, set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The open house will include storewide sales and prizes. Refreshments, made by Salt & Sugar Texas, will be available, and Mimosas will be served.

The open house comes three weeks to the day before the annual Katy Old Fashioned Christmas, set for December 5 in downtown Katy.