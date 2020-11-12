Katy Theater Arts Booster Club to Hold Car Show Saturday

By George Slaughter

Katy High School

Eric Salls, a leader with Katy High School’s Theater Arts Booster Club, enjoys attending car shows with his friends. On Saturday, he and the club will be staging a local car show to share that love of cars and raise money to support the theater arts program.

The first annual car show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Katy High School, 6331 Highway Blvd.

Salls said he and the group worked with both the high school and Katy Independent School District to put on the event. Everyone supported the idea, he said.

Salls said he would be bringing a 1982 Chevrolet K-10 truck, a 1982 Chevrolet Blazer, and a 1954 Chevrolet pickup to the event, while others will bring their old vehicles. The show has same day registration from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at $25 per vehicle.

Awards will be given for best of show and best in category. Categories include Best Ford/Lincoln/Mercury, Best Chevrolet/GM/Mopar, Best Engine, and Best Paint. Awards will be given at 3 p.m.

The show will also have a 50-50 raffle pot, with the winner receiving half the proceeds and the Katy Theatre the other half.

Drinks and concessions will be available for purpose. Social distancing guidelines will be in practice.

“We hope to have a good turnout, and we appreciate the support,” Sorrels said.

The Katy Theatre Arts Booster Club is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, contact Sarlls at 713-516-4739 or esarlls40@gmail.com.