Things to Consider when Choosing a Video Editor for YouTube

It is quite baffling to choose a video editor when there are a lot of options in the market. It is hard for a newcomer as well as a seasoned videographer to choose a video editing software. While there are software packages that cost around $500, there are some that cost less than $100. But you have to choose the one that meets your requirements. This article aims to help you understand the factors that have to be taken into consideration while choosing a video editing package.



Online vs. Downloadable Video Editor

Downloadable video editors are installed on the hard disk of your computer. The video projects that you will be working on will be stored in the hard drive. They may not let you switch easily from one machine to another. It can also be challenging to collaborate with others on the same video project.

On the other hand, online video editors will run on the browser, and you need to have a steady internet connection. In sharp contrast to downloadable editors, the project you are working on is stored on the cloud, and you can easily share it. These video projects will not occupy space in your hard drive, and you can log into your account on any device and start from where you left.

Ability to Add Text in Your Video

Copywriting to a video is quite significant since many users play videos on mute. It is possible to increase the time your viewers spend in your video by:

Putting subtitles on conversation, talking head video, or a voice-over.

Listing the main takeaways from the video.

You can annotate important sections on the screen, as found in a demo.

Scene Transitions

It would help if you examined how the software executes screen transitions. It goes to say that capable video editing softwarewill let you dictate the starting and endpoints of a scene. It will also let you ascertain the effects that take place in-between two scenes. Some of your videos may need a simple transition without any effect while others may look good with swiping and fading effects.

Transitions are important if you want to grab viewers’ attention during your video’s opening and closing. It will help you optimally utilize the viewer’s attention and convince them to take actions like clicking a link or subscribe to your channel.

Manipulate the Aspect Ratio on Demand

You may have noticed that video dimensions tend to vary across different social channels. Hence, the video editing software you choose must let you optimize a video for every platform without the need to create one for each platform.

Your Budget

The first criterion to make it into the list is your budget. If you are new to video editing, it will be good to use economical software like Pinnacle Studio Plus or Roxio VideoWave. Many people will place their bet on powerful YouTube video editor suites such as the Premiere Pro from Adobe. However, for an average user, it will be a complete overkill. The economical packages are genuinely capable of saving your hard-earned money and suffice the majority of your need concerning video editing. Once you gain a substantial amount of experience, you can upgrade to better software.

Export and Import of Video Files

The second factor worth considering has to do with the export and import of different video file formats. If you are looking to import file formats like FLV and MP4, you need to check whether they are supported or not. The same principle applies to the export of video files. If you desire to make the final video compatible with Windows Media File, then you need to ensure that the package is supporting this feature.

Allows You to Add Special Effects

You need to check whether special effects are integrated into the video editing software. Economical software like Ulead Video Studio or Roxio VideoWave are feature-rich with loads of special effects for customization. There are custom packages with Adobe Premiere that renders lots of flexibility in imparting special effects. It is one of the important factors you need to check, particularly if your video has plenty of tilting and screen transition.

Bundled Software (Audio/Music DVD)

It is important to consider the bundled software coming with avideo editing package. Often you will come across things like DVD/VCD authoring packages. On the other hand, some products are bundled in music creation packages such as the Sony Acid Pro. You can get a good deal with bundled software as they may cost you hundreds of dollars when sold separately.

Cutting-Edge Technological Tools

If you wish to take your YouTube video to the next level of excellence, then you will need advanced editing tools and features such as the one available in InVideo. If you want to make impressive videos, there will be times when you will need powerful tools that will dazzle your viewers. While purchasing a video editing software bundle, you have to ensure that the following features are included:

Action camera designer MultiCam designer Object motion tracking Advanced 360-degree video editing Chroma key editing One-click color correction, color grading, and intelligent color match Ease in uploading to YouTube and fast video rendering





After-Sales Support

You may not need a company’s customer support every day. However, when you need it, it should be helpful and responsive. It is good to prefer a company with extensive customer support services like phone support, forum community, and product FAQs.



You will find hundreds of video editing software that can be downloaded on demand. However, the big question here is which one. You need to check out the user reviews for video editing software. The bottom line is to make a well-informed purchase decision. Hence, the more info you can collate, the better it is.