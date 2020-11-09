Council Bans Parking Along Northern Portion of Pederson Road

By George Slaughter
The Katy City Council Monday passed an ordinance to make parking illegal on the east and west sides of Pederson Road between the south right-of-way of Highway 90 and the north right-of-way of Interstate 10.
City Engineer David Leyendecker, in a note to City Administrator Byron Hebert urging passage of the ordinance, wrote that he checked parking problems on Pederson Road at Hebert’s request.
“I understand that there has been several accidents because of the heavy truck traffic and vehicles parked on the side of the pavement,” Leyendecker wrote.
Under the law, violators can be fined up to $200.
Wastewater Plant Contract Awarded
The council awarded a $2.5 million bid to B5 Construction of Magnolia for work on Wastewater Treatment Plant Unit 3B. Total cost is approximately $3 million, which includes the contract bid amount, contingencies, engineering, and inspection.
Other Actions Taken
In other action Monday, the council:
- Observed a presentation from Garrett Nelson and Taylor Coleman with SWAT Ministries International on human/child trafficking.
- Observed a presentation of the Katy Proud Business Award from Keep Katy Beautiful to Pin Oak Plaza, 722 Pin Oak Rd.
- Issued a proclamation recognizing November 11 as Veterans Day.
- Issued a proclamation recognizing National American Indian Heritage Month. The proclamation was requested by the Star of Destiny Chapter, part of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution
- Approved a street closure request for the city’s 2020 Christmas event. The event is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, on the west side of Avenue C, between 2nd and 3rd streets.
- Approved a $10,000 annual membership dues payment for the Katy area Chamber of Commerce.
- Approved a request from Charter Development Partners for the city to pay monthly operating costs for streetlights in the Young Ranch subdivision.
- Accepted public improvements for the Falls at Green Meadows subdivision.
- Authorized up to $1.7 million in unlimited tax road bonds, series 2020, by Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District No. 163.
- Authorized up to $2.2 million in unlimited tax road bonds, series 2020A, by Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District No. 163.
- Authorized Mayor Bill Hastings to sign an agreement with CivicPlus for agenda and packet management software licenses.