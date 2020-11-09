Council Bans Parking Along Northern Portion of Pederson Road

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Monday passed an ordinance to make parking illegal on the east and west sides of Pederson Road between the south right-of-way of Highway 90 and the north right-of-way of Interstate 10.

City Engineer David Leyendecker, in a note to City Administrator Byron Hebert urging passage of the ordinance, wrote that he checked parking problems on Pederson Road at Hebert’s request.

“I understand that there has been several accidents because of the heavy truck traffic and vehicles parked on the side of the pavement,” Leyendecker wrote.

Under the law, violators can be fined up to $200.

Wastewater Plant Contract Awarded

The council awarded a $2.5 million bid to B5 Construction of Magnolia for work on Wastewater Treatment Plant Unit 3B. Total cost is approximately $3 million, which includes the contract bid amount, contingencies, engineering, and inspection.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: