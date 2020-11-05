Important Facts You Need To Know About Invideo

In today’s era, it is critical to find unique ways to make your product or service stand out in the crowd of marketers. Video marketing is nothing new, but it is a significant tool for digital marketers. Video is considered one of the most powerful ways to interact with users. People live busy lives, so they would often prefer to watch 2 min videos rather than 15 minutes to read the same content. For marketers and businesses, video is a crucial thing in their marketing strategy. If they want to attract their users with videos, they need to create and edit videos. There are plenty of video editing tools available that will help you to pick up.

InVideo is the one of the best online video editing tools, powerful enough to handle and quite simple for anyone to use. In InVideo, you can find many pre-made templates so that you can edit anything quickly as per your needs and requirements.

The best thing about the editing tool is that you can easily add elements to any videos by dragging and dropping them. Yes, the InVideo video editor tool is straightforward for newcomers and experienced creators because of its advanced features.

Top Features of InVideo

InVideo, the powerful video editing tool offers you all the new personalized features such as animations, filters, layers, trimming, transitions, cropping, and more. Even you can access its media library with more than thousands of stock images, music, and video that will help you make it even more attractive. Using InVideo video editor, you can create short format videos at your respective scale and speed.

Let’s have a look at the other features that Invideo offers:

More than 1500 Handcrafted Templates

Can make videos in any language

Million premium videos and photos

Access to premium templates

HD videos export feature

Automated Text to Speech option

Get access to the standard media library

InVideo is ideal for marketers and publishers who want to take their brand’s content strategy higher through the video content.

Pricing Plans of InVideo

Free Plan:

Users can use InVideo with entire editing features and the export video option up to 60 videos per month. Of course, it is a great trial option, so you can try if the tool matches your needs.

InVideo is also offering two more plans:

1. Business Plan – In the business plan, you just pay only 10$ per month. You can access and use 300 premium photos and videos from Shutterstock and Storyblocks and export only 60 HD videos per month. If you have a small business, you can go with a business plan.

2. Unlimited Plan – Is your need more? Then an Unlimited plan is ideal for you. In the unlimited plan, you just need to pay $30 per month to get access. You can use unlimited premium photos and videos from Storyblocks and Shutterstock, and you can even export unlimited HD videos.

With the InVideo video editor, you can create high-quality professional videos and make a great entrance even with the intro video for you. Have a peek here.

Things You Can Do With InVideo

InVideo is the best option for making engaging videos and for marketing for the brand. People can use this editing tool as a video editor for YouTube or your video editing tools. Nowadays, most people use InVideo to design tutorial videos, testimonial videos, product videos, ads, promo videos, etc.

With the help of InVideo, you can make videos designed for platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and LinkedIn.

As well as, there are a lot of pre-made templates available to make your video making job easier. The categories of templates are:

Products

Brands

Coupons, Offers, and Deals

Invitations

Greetings

Promos

Motivational quotes

Ads

Testimonials

COVID-19

Yes, this wonderful feature will save you a lot of time incredibly. As well as, you can make videos from these templates more unique videos.

Benefits of Using InVideo Video Editor

One of the major benefits of InVideo is that it is a cloud-based tool so you can access it from any device and save your videos in real-time. Of course, it is a very simple but interesting editing tool that is too much easier for newcomers. Here are some other benefits of InVideo that makes it a good choice for making videos online.

InVideo video editor offers free and paid subscription plans too. So, you can get a customized package that will satisfy your requirements.

With the InVideo, you don’t need to waste money and time creating professional-looking videos. It helps you to create videos the way you want. Even, it is easy to use interfaces designed for non-techies.

Users can access a media library containing more than one million photos and videos from Storyblock and Shutterstock.

InVideo is a highly flexible option for video creation and editing.

They can offer 24/7 service and support to the users.

Many pre-made templates are designed for the purpose, platform, and their placement.

It allows you to create the best impression by making high-quality videos. Videos made from InVideo can give a completely professional look and feel to your project.

Using InVideo video editor, you can add special effects and animation to your video.

You can use InVideo’s YouTube Marketing tutorials to learn more tips and tricks to improve your YouTube Channel. So, you can understand how easy and simple it is to make a professional video.

Final Words

The video must be properly edited to grab the attention of the customers. Want to keep your followers engaged? You have to ensure that you use a good platform to do so. InVideo is the best for vloggers and bloggers to create stunning videos within a few seconds. Then, what are you waiting for? Choose InVideo to make awesome videos and share them with the world.