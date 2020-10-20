What are the cognitive benefits of Modafinil?

The age in which we live in has got us on our toes… The rat race of survival, and the many challenges that our new age has brought upon us… First the recession, and now the coronavirus.

It’s times like these when it’s more important than it has ever been to stay sharp between the years and good at what you do, whether it’s grades or professional results.

Modafinil has been a top treatment so far for people suffering from narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea or shift work sleep disorder. Of course, in recent times, Modafinil has gained widespread popularity as a cognitive enhancer.

The most obvious overall effect of Modafinil is its effects on the factors that people rank smartness. One can either get prescription-based Provigil from the local pharmacy, or he can buy Modafinil from online pharmacies (with said prescription).

Still, “What factors make a person smart?” is a question that seems easier to answer than it actually is. Of course “smart” is a broad term, as one may be smart when it comes to mathematics, but stupid when it comes to understanding literature. Still, it’s safe to say that smart people are motivated, ambitious, quick-witted, and make good decisions based on a carefully built internal system of intuition.

Subjective experiences

-Increased motivation. Depressed or sleep-deprived individuals can function properly at work and in their day-to-day life due to the increase in drive that Modafinil produces.

-Feeling energized. The energizing effects of Modafinil are akin to the ones created by caffeine, although different in the way it is perceived.

-Increased focus and concentration. The “tunnel-vision” focus of Modafinil is somewhat of a signature effect. The user feels totally focused on whatever he is doing at that moment, be it work, study or solving complex problems.

-Increased problem-solving skills. The ability to stay focused for extended periods of time means that the user has greater patience and understanding of the problem at hand.

Modafinil for depression and ADHD?

Even though Modafinil is intended for the treatment of sleep disorders, clinical studies indicate that it can also be effective as a treatment for depression, ADHD and even PTSD.

The main reason for its effectiveness in treating these mental disorders is the effectiveness of Modafinil with regards to mitigating fatigue and decreasing daytime sleepiness.

Another reason is its relative safety when compared to other medications used to treat ADHD. Modafinil is much more safer than typical stimulants used in the treatment of ADHD such as Ritalin or Adderall.

What are the downsides of Modafinil?

There are side effects, though. Modafinil can cause headaches, dehydration, insomnia, and, in some cases, allergic reactions, as well. One must take care to properly communicate with a medical practitioner, so as to determine whether Modafinil is safe or not.

One more important aspect to point out is that the long-term effects of Modafinil are, as of yet, understudied. Modafinil has only been in use for 20 years, and there isn’t enough evidence to support its total safety, in spite of its reputation as “the world’s first safe smart drug.”