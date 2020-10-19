How to Properly Raise Your Lizard Pet

Pets are certainly great companions and wonderfully smart creatures that you can bond with on a whole new level. There’s no doubt that owning a pet requires a lot of work, but some animals are easier animals to handle than others. Our lizard friends are intelligent, low-maintenance, and simply mesmerizing. Their gentle demeanor makes them good pets, not to mention their interesting colors and fascinating appearance. As gentle as they are, just like all pets, lizards need proper attention in order to thrive. Here are some useful tips to help you properly raise a pet lizard.

Provide a Spacious Habitat

Like all reptiles, lizards need a roomy space to allow for more efficient mobility. You need to plan out how you are going to meet the biological needs of your pet. Additionally, consideration should be given to the size of the tank, cage, or terrarium you will purchase. Your pet should feel free to explore and live in an environment similar to its natural habitat. Choosing escape-proofed housing is also an important point to regard. This is why the tank material should also be durable to allow for more protection and security.

Do Some Research

Lizards belong to various families of all shapes and colors. Different lizard types certainly have different needs. This is why it is wise to do some background research about the species’ care and nourishment requirements before bringing one home. To provide an accommodating home for your new friend, you should first understand what it takes to raise it.

Know the Nutritional Needs

Providing your pet with fundamental nutritional needs is one of the first things on your to-do list. Lizards vary in their diets, but most feed on insects and veggies. Some could be omnivorous, eating both veggies and meat. Either way, lizards are not difficult to feed. For instance, you can get efficient protein sources from crickets, Dubia roaches, or worms at a low price from your local pet supply store. You can also feed your pet lizards eggs, fruits, and vegetables.

Be Mindful of the Atmosphere

You bought a sizable tank to accommodate your lizard; what should you do next? Well, there are three aspects to consider in order to provide a suitable living atmosphere for your little reptile companion. First, you need to watch over the temperature as lizards are cold-blooded creatures that need proper heat to function normally. Heating sources like tubular heaters, light bulbs, pads, and under-tank heaters can help regulate the temperature inside the tank.

Like every living organism, lizards need their vitamin D. So, proper lighting exposure is important for them to survive. Lastly, humidity is another vital element in the lizard’s living atmosphere. Too moist environments can foster harmful fungi and bacteria, and if they are too dry, lizards can sustain severe health problems that lead to death. The easiest way to provide a good level of humidity is to regularly spray the tank or use a mister for a couple of times daily.

Clean Regularly

It is always important to clean after pets, and lizards are no different. Delicate creatures as lizards are prone to bacterial skin infections in unclean environments. The fecal matter can be harmful to your body, so keep your hands well covered while cleaning. Disinfecting the tank, cage, or terrarium gives an extra layer of protection.

Build a Bond With Your Pet

While they may seem stoic or antisocial, lizards can be friendly like any other pet if you know how to approach them well. They tend to be more observant, so you need to be mindful of your gestures and know where to touch them without making them feel threatened or furious. Be confident when you approach your pet lizard as it can sense nervousness. The bond will be formed gradually through feeding, playing, handling, and bathing times. Remember to be gentle when you pet your lizard and notice its reaction in case it does not like to be touched in a certain area.

There is no doubt that pets spark sheer joy in anybody’s life. Usually, you would picture a cat or a dog when you think of pets, but other wonderful beings, like lizards, make great little friends at home. Like any pet, these fascinating reptiles need due attention. Numerous aspects should be considered, such as the living environment, nutrition needs, cleanliness, temperature requirements, and more. Make sure to read about the specific type of lizard you intend on keeping before bringing it home. With the above tips in mind, you can learn the necessary aspects of properly caring for your lizard pet.