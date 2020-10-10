Tigers Storm Past Seven Lakes, 59-3

By George Slaughter

Hurricane Delta missed Southeast Texas Friday night, but the Katy Tigers created a storm of their own, scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions to defeat Seven Lakes, 59-3, at Legacy Stadium.

The game was the District 19-6A opener for both teams. Katy is 3-0 overall, 1-0 in district. Seven Lakes is 0-3 and 0-1, respectively.

The Tigers needed only two plays to get their first score, which came on a 40-yard run by sophomore running back Seth Davis with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter.

The Spartans responded on the ensuing drive, settling for a 42-yard field goal by junior kicker Keegan Sneedon.

Katy came back with a seven-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Caleb Koger to junior wide receiver Nic Anderson. After forcing a Seven Lakes three-and-out, Davis scored his second touchdown on a 92-yard run. He scored his third touchdown, a one-yard run, on Katy’s next possession.

Katy coach Gary Joseph said he expected Davis, who started in place of the injured senior running back Jalen Davis, to have a good game.

“Seth is a good football player,” Joseph said. “We’re very fortunate to have him. He has that little burst, which helps us.”

Koger completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Taylor Saulsberry with 1:31 remaining in the first half.

While Katy’s offense was putting up the points, the defense did its job by allowing only one first down in the first half following the Spartan field goal. The Tiger defense was just as stingy in the second half.

“We just work together as a unit,” Katy senior defensive lineman Cohen Dearman said. “We really depend on each other. One person does one thing, and another person does another thing. We just kind of feed off each other. I’m really confident in our defense, and in our defensive line, specifically. But overall, I think our defense is really hungry, and really wants it this year.”

Describing why the defense has been so dominant this season, senior defensive lineman Cal Varner said the players watch a lot of film throughout the week and work well together.

“We love each other, and we’re like a family,” Varner said.

The Tigers kept the pressure on in the second half, scoring twice more. The first touchdown came on a 12-yard pass from Koger to Saulsberry. The second came on a 43-yard run by junior running back Derrick Williams.

Katy’s final touchdown came on a five-yard run by senior running back Ivy Bell. Senior kicker Nemanja Lazic kicked a 24-yard field goal with 3:43 remaining to end the onslaught. Lazic also kicked all of Katy’s extra points.

Despite the lopsided win, Joseph and the Tigers know that their next matchup, against Tompkins, will be a tough one. Last year, the Tigers pulled out a hard-fought 35-30 win.

“We’re not where we need to be, but we are getting better,” Joseph said. “The kids are getting more confident.”

The Tompkins-Katy game is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Stadium. Seven Lakes’s next matchup will be against Taylor. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium.