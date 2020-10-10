Evelyn’s Park Conservancy is excited to launch its new membership program on October 18th, 2020. Members will enjoy special Park perks including exclusive discounts, special invitations and member merchandise. Membership categories include family, young professional, individual and senior memberships. In addition, members of Evelyn’s Park will have occasion to participate in private tours, networking events, and other opportunities to experience the Park and connect with their community. “In this past year, more than ever, we have seen the value of green spaces to our health and well-being,” states Evelyn’s Park Conservancy’s President Jerry Wische, “this a perfect time to start a membership program and enhance the Park’s visitor experience.”

Betsy’s, Evelyn’s all day park café, will also be participating in the membership program by generously offering a ten percent discount on all food purchases to members at all levels. Gary Adair, owner of Adair Concepts, and a long time Bellaire resident, stated, “Our goal at Betsy’s is to be your neighborhood restaurant, where you can come by anytime and enjoy great friends and great food in a wonderful outdoor setting. We are thrilled to give back to the community by offering a special discount to the members of the Park.” Betsy’s will be offering weeklong specials including $5 smoothies, $3 specialty coffees and buy one pizza and get the second one half price.

Membership launch will coincide with “Experience Evelyn’s Park,” a weeklong celebration of all Evelyn’s Park has to offer. The experiences will focus on health, wellness, nature, fitness, music and art for all ages. There will be opportunities to visit Evelyn’s Park and participate in a socially distant manner, as well as virtual classes and experiences. The week will begin with an outdoor market, “Bellaire Open Air,” featuring local vendors. Additional opportunities include some of the best of the Park’s programs including, “Sing, Sing, Sing!,” daily fitness challenges, Hot Pilates, Veggie Share pick ups, Pumpkin art, and a sculpture treasure hunt. All events are free and open to the public, although the market will have items for purchase. Evelyn’s Park encourages park-goers to wash your hands, wear a mask, and socially distance.

Virtual experiences will include presentations by local authors for all ages. Meditation teacher and author Ali Katz, from Hot Mess to Mindful Mom, will present a guided meditation and Laura Conely, founder of Urban Paths Wellness Coaching, will share the profound benefits of walking. Randi Rubenstein, founder of Mastermind Parenting, author and podcaster will discuss new rules for parenting during a pandemic. For the little ones, enjoy a special story time with children’s book author Ellen Leventhal. Teen Ambassadors, the Park’s young volunteer group, will also provide some fun programs for kids. A bountiful basket filled with gifts from our community partners and a free membership will be available for raffle.

To sign up for membership please visit https://www.evelynspark.org/become-member.

Sign up will also be available at the Park. New membership window decals will be available at the Park during business hours.

At Evelyn’s Park we celebrate our rich history while always looking to the future. When you become a member of Evelyn’s Park, you join an alliance of other individuals devoted to keeping our park and our community a vibrant, flourishing force. Membership donations will help us beautify our grounds, enrich our programming, and continue free events and milestones that make Evelyn’s Park a community-gathering place, all while preserving picnics for generations to come.

For more information and questions please visit evelynspark.org