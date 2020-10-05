Meet the Katy City Council Candidates: Steve Pierson

By George Slaughter

Steve Pierson (photo courtesy Steve Pierson)

Steve Pierson, a former city council member, is seeking a seat on the Katy City Council. He is seeking the Ward B seat presently held by incumbent Durran Dowdle.

Pierson held the other Ward B council member from 2001-2007 before stepping down due to term limits. He served in the at-large role from 2012-2018, again stepping down to term limits. Last year, Pierson attempted a comeback last year for that seat, but lost to Jenifer Jordan Stockdick.

Dowdle is seeking reelection. Sam Pearson, a retired peace officer and minister who serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission, and Rory Robertson, a registered financial advisor, have also filed for the seat.

Term of office is three years.

1. Why do you want this job?

I have been a leader in this growing community. I want the citizens to know I have their back. Many times the people’s voice is not heard at City Hall.

2. Briefly discuss your professional background, and how that will help if you if elected.

I have been a public servant my entire adult life. I have been a leader in the City of Katy for many years. I have served on city council and my experience will be utilized for the service of the people of Katy. I have served on the Katy Development Authority, Katy Tax Reinvestment Zone, Katy Board of Adjustment, and others. I have the experience of proven leadership.

3. If elected, what would your top three priorities for the city be, and why?

* Improve public safety—I feel we need to keep our police and fire/EMS properly equipped with the necessary tools they need to protect us.

* Fix flooding issues—we must continue to improve our drainage infrastructure and do what we must to protect our citizens from flooding. There has been some improvements but much more is needed. There are parts of the city that have been promised help with the flood prevention but the promises have never come such as for Riceland Terrace.

* Keep taxes low—the city is financially strong and I feel we must continue to lower property taxes. There are big businesses moving to the city and these businesses pay big taxes. The people of Katy have suffered growth pains and the city should say thank you and lower our taxes. The city should give back to the citizens.

4. “Smart growth” has become a catch phase for managing the city’s growth. How would you define “smart growth,” and what measures would you support towards that end?

Smart growth covers a range of development and strategies to help protect our citizen’s welfare, to make our city more attractive and economically stronger. The permitting and inspections department is one example that is vitally important to the managed growth and must be uniform. Communication is very important. Transparency from the city administration to the citizens, mayor, and council should be a priority.

5. How have you been able to campaign, given the pandemic restrictions (avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, and so forth)?

I am walking (but respectful of social distancing), putting up signs, using technology and word-of-mouth. I am taking the utmost respect for the folks of Katy.

6. Is there anything else about your candidacy that Katy News readers should know?

I am a man of my word. I am a man of integrity. I am Katy proud. I have a proven record. I am available to listen to you anytime.