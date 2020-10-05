Meet the Katy City Council Candidates: Durran Dowdle

By George Slaughter

Durran Dowdle (City of Katy photo)

Durran Dowdle, a project manager, is seeking his fourth term on the Katy City Council for Ward B..

When he was first elected in 2014, the Katy City Charter provided that a mayor or council member could serve up to three consecutive two-year terms. Dowdle was reelected to two-year terms in 2016 and 2018.

Katy voters approved a change to the charter, which became effective in January, that extended a term of office to three years. Dowdle was ruled eligible to seek another term under the revised law, regardless of his incumbency.

Dowdle faces three challengers. They are Sam Pearson, a retired peace officer and minister who serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission; Steve Pierson, a former council member, and Rory Robertson, a registered investment advisor.

1. Why do you want this job?

You mean, why do I care about the community and city I live in? I want to keep a safe and livable city, where taxes are not a burden, where those who provide safety and security are valued. Where people want to live, because of shared attributes and identifiable leaders who are connected to the community. We can’t be a city that is driven by circumstance and pretense, but a city that leads by providing the services that are expected through leadership.

2. Briefly discuss your professional background, and how that will help you if elected.

Project management in oil and gas and facility maintenance. I understand what it takes to manage a process, the people and understanding the big picture. To attract revenue resources through implementing a strategic plan, like we did in 2014. I understand how long-range planning, and with my current experience, as council member, as to how our government works. It’s important to understand the day-to-day operations, budgeting, how bonding works with debt ratio, and all the things that keep a municipality going.

3. If elected, what would your top three priorities for the city be, and why?

Continue the focus on flood mitigation projects and re-evaluate after events occur to understand how the area as it changes and its potential effects on our system. We need focus on the aging infrastructures and get away from the patchwork of repairs that often occur with aged infrastructure. We need long range plans for upgrades. Embrace the use of technology. This will allow us to provide quality service and to manage the cost of doing business with investments in technology. Like the smart meters that were installed for the reading of water meters, and license plate readers.

4. “Smart growth” has become a catchphase for managing the city’s growth. How would you define “smart growth,” and what measures would you support towards that end?

Smart growth is balance, smart growth involves zoning (we are a zoned city) with commercial, residential, and some manufacturing. The smart part is where and how you mix the three. There will always be a challenge with public opinion of “smart growth” versus what is legal, and what is within our control versus landowners (developers) who wish to maximize the value of their property, we are in Texas, right? Where property rights are paramount? Avoiding tradeoffs that could lead to overcommercialization is key.

5. How have you been able to campaign, given the pandemic restrictions (avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, and so forth)?

I have been able to campaign, versus back in April where anxiety began to permeate communities and we had very little information about the virus. I am always open to meet people or to discuss in person any issues, I find this is the most effective way to campaign and open a dialogue about who I am and why I’m effective as a council member. Also, communication via interviews, printed material, phone and social media.

6. Is there anything else about your candidacy that Katy News readers should know?

My record of accomplishments, and not campaign promises, speak for themselves. The following have been accomplished by providing strategic planning and leadership, I have supported and voted to lower property taxes on every budget while in office. I have supported flood mitigation projects., I have supported the increasing and improving the Police and Fire departments with improvements in technology, staffing and equipment. I have through our strategic guide, provided a road map that has driven the diversification of our business’s portfolio and thus increasing sales tax revenue, taking the burden off you, the citizen. Oh and what about our new trash service, remember,