Last-Second Field Goal Propels Paetow Victory

By George Slaughter

The Paetow Panthers reached a milestone Friday night at Legacy Stadium by playing their first-ever varsity football game against a fellow Katy Independent School District program. A last-second, 23-yard field goal by junior kicker Anthony Fuentes made the 38-35 win over Morton Ranch all the sweeter.

Paetow is 2-0. Morton Ranch is 1-1.

The Panthers, a Class 5A program, fielded their first varsity football team in 2018. The other Katy ISD programs are all Class 6A. The Panthers-Mavericks matchup was even more compelling because, when it opened in 2017, Paetow drew many students and faculty that were previously at Morton Ranch.

After both offenses struggled early in the game, the Mavericks scored first on a 28-yard run by sophomore Santana Scott with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, the Panthers tied the game on a one-yard run by junior quarterback C.J. Dumas, Jr. The Mavericks reclaimed the lead on a three-yard run by senior quarterback Jaymarcus Wilson with 33 seconds left in the first half.

“Going into it, I thought we’d have a little more intensity in the beginning,” Panthers coach B.J. Gotte said, adding that the Panthers also started slowly in their season opening win against Barbers Hill.

But the teams picked up the pace offensively and the second half saw a scoring frenzy. After forcing a Mavericks punt to begin the second half, Paetow senior running back Damon Bankston took the ball on a pitch to the right side, then cut upfield for a 66-yard touchdown run.

The Mavericks responded with a 33-yard touchdown run by junior running back Karsten Christopher to put Morton Ranch back in the lead. The Mavericks added to that lead on their next possession, when Wilson connected with senior wide receiver Jaleon Davis on a 79-yard touchdown pass.

At this point, Morton Ranch had a 28-14 lead. But the Panthers weren’t through. On the ensuing drive, Paetow cut their deficit on a 51-yard run by junior running back Jacob Brown.

Morton Ranch reestablished a two-touchdown lead when Wilson scored on a 17-yard run with 1:42 left in the third quarter.

Paetow brought itself back with a 17-point fourth quarter.

Dumas scored on a one-yard run with 7:58 remaining. The Panthers forced a Mavericks punt, wobbly Mavericks punt that gave the ball to Paetow on the Morton 26. Dumas hit junior wide receiver Kole Wilson for a quick score to tie the game.

The Panthers forced another Mavericks punt and took over on their own 28. The Panthers drove down to the Maverick 6, calling a timeout with 2 seconds left for Fuentes to attempt the game-winning field goal.

Fuentes said he was nervous before attempting the kick, and his leg was shaking. Gotte said Fuentes was a great kid whose demeanor is perfect for a kicker.

“You can’t get him too high, and you can’t get him too low,” Gotte said.

Paetow is scheduled to play Foster at 7 p.m. Friday at Traylor Stadium. However, that game might be rescheduled or cancelled. The Houston Chronicle reported that the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District cancelled Foster’s first game because one student-athlete tested positive for the coronavirus, and some others needed to be quarantined.

Morton Ranch will play Taylor at 6 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Stadium. The game will be the district opener for both teams.