Katy High School Quarterback Leaves School, Team

By George Slaughter

Bronson McClelland, a senior quarterback for the Katy High School football team, has withdrawn from school, a Katy Independent School District spokesperson said.

McClelland was with the team, but did not play, in last week’s season opener against Clear Springs last Saturday. He did not play in the team’s scrimmage against Klein Collins two weeks earlier. The Houston Chronicle reported Thursday that McClelland was transferred to the district’s Opportunity Awareness Center.

McClelland’s departure ends a two-year tenure as the team’s starting quarterback. Last season, he was suspended two games and stripped of his team captaincy after the release of a social media video in which he used a racial slur. He apologized, served his suspension, and returned to the team. The Tigers finished the season with a 12-1 record.

McClelland became the starting quarterback for the 2018 season. The Tigers finished that season with an 11-2 record. He saw limited action during the 2017 season.

McClelland has football scholarship offers from Tulsa and Rutgers.

Junior Bryce Nirider and sophomore Caleb Koger played quarterback against Clear Springs. The Tigers won the game, 28-13.

The Tigers will face Cy Woods at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.