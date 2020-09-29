City Adopts 2020-2021 Budget and Tax Rate

By George Slaughter

Katy City Hall

The Katy City Council Monday adopted a $32 million budget and a property tax rate of $0.447168 per $100 to help support it.

The budget is a slight decrease from last year’s $32.2 million budget. The rate is a decrease from last year’s $0.48 per $100.

The budget covers public safety (58%), general government operations (24%), streets (8%), debt service (6%), and other services (4%).

Tax revenues come from property taxes (41%), sales taxes (37%), and franchise taxes (5%). Other sources include services (8%), fines, forfeitures, and fees (6%), interest in other sources (2%), and grants (1%).

“We delivered for the citizens,” Ward A Council Member Frank Carroll said.

In other action Monday, the council: