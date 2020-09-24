Cross Creek Ranch Plans October Home Tour

(Fulshear, TX – Sept. 24, 2020) — Cross Creek Ranch is opening to the public in October during the Cross Creek Ranch Cruisin’ Home Tour.

Visitors are invited on a home tour designed with social distancing in mind. Tour maps can be downloaded from the website or picked up at the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. The maps take visitors to model homes and signature amenities within the community. Model homes will be open for touring 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required.

“All of our builders have increased their cleaning protocols, paying special attention to high-traffic areas,” said Carrie Roehling, Marketing Director of the Fulshear community. “For those who prefer to not tour a model home in person, our website offers virtual visits.”

Cross Creek Ranch visitors can also pick up vouchers for a free Pedego electric bike rental to cruise trails within the community. Cross Creek Ranch boasts more than 45 miles of trails, including those along Flewellen Creek and other natural areas in the community.

“There will be plenty of picturesque places along the way to stop and take a photo,” Roehling said.

The e-bike vouchers are available at the model homes, the welcome center or online. Those who register at a model home or online will be entered into a contest to win a Pedego electric bike. Those redeeming vouchers for the free rental will earn a second entry. Plus, Cross Creek Ranch will donate $10 to Family Hope for each rental voucher that is redeemed.

“This will be the third collaboration we’ve had with Family Hope this year, as we have tried to help them meet the surge in requests they’ve seen since the pandemic,” Roehling said.

Family Hope was stationed at Cross Creek Ranch this summer to hand out free meals to hundreds of people. And in September, the community hosted a food drive to restock the organization’s pantry.

Family Hope is the largest non-profit agency exclusively serving northern Fort Bend County’s residents with medical assistance, food, rent and utility assistance, job searches, furniture and disaster relief. The organization has seen a 700 percent increase in clientele since March.

A dozen builders offer home designs in Cross Creek Ranch with pricing from the $200,000s to more than $1 million. More information is available at www.crosscreektexas.com.

Cross Creek Ranch is hosting an October home tour during which people can visit model homes and also register for a free rental of a Pedego electric bike to tour the community.

About Cross Creek Ranch

Cross Creek Ranch is a 3,200-acre master-planned community by The Johnson Development Corp. located in Fulshear, just minutes west of the Grand Parkway off FM 1093. The community offers amenities including the Adventure Island Water Park, Italian Maid Café, a boardwalk overlooking a community wildlife and bird sanctuary, miles of hike-and-bike trails and the one-acre Canine Commons dog park with separate areas dedicated for larger and smaller breeds. It also is home to a spacious fitness center and sports complex with tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court and playgrounds for all ages.

About Johnson Development

Johnson Development is a Houston-based, award-winning residential and commercial land development company. Now celebrating 45 years, the company has set the standard for successful master-planned communities in Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and other markets around the country. Johnson Development’s impressive collection includes the Houston-area communities of Cross Creek Ranch, Edgewater, Fall Creek, Grand Central Park, Harmony, Harvest Green, Imperial, Jordan Ranch, Riverstone, Sienna, Tuscan Lakes, Woodforest, and Veranda. The company also is developing Viridian and Trinity Falls in Dallas-Fort Worth, Lake Arrowhead in Atlanta, and Bryson in the Austin area. An affiliate of Johnson Development — JDS Companies — manages development of boutique communities, including Amira and Willow Creek Farms in the Houston area and Davis Ranch, Cinco Lakes and Overlook at Creekside in San Antonio. For more information on Johnson Development, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com.