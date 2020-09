Libraries Present Introductory Technology How-To Videos Online

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will present a series of introductory video demonstrations in October to introduce people to various aspects of computer use and technology.

These how-to videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab, selecting “Virtual Programs,” and finding the virtual “class” on the dates listed.

Some of the topics includes multiple sub-topics, and participants can choose to view the whole series or the individual parts of their choice.

The schedule for October is as follows:

“Intro to Interlibrary Loan (ILL) & World Cat Database” – Thursday, October 1

What happens when an item you want cannot be found in the library system? FBCL’s Interlibrary Loan librarians search the country far and wide until the exact item is found. In this video tutorial, learn how to use the ILL online form to request a title, and discover how the World Cat database can be used to check availability at other locations.

“Cyber Security” – Monday, October 5.

In this multi-part series, learn about steps to take to ensure your online accounts remain safe and secure from virtual attacks and breaches. Get tips on how to create strong passwords, recognize and avoid email scams, verify “fake news,” avoid malware and viruses, and protect one’s privacy on social media.

“LearningExpress Library: Resumé Help” – Thursday, October 8

In this video tutorial, learn how to use LearningExpress Library’s Job & Career Accelerator online resource to create a resumé. This resource is available through the FBCL website.

“Intro to 3D Printing” – Monday, October 12

This 2-part instructional video will provide an overview of 3D printing. Learn about how the 3D printer works, the process for printing, and how to use Tinkercad to design 3D objects.

“Computers 101” – Monday, October 19

This multi-part series of basic, introductory videos provides an overview of computers and how they can be used. Learn about the physical parts of a computer, the differences between a Microsoft PC and an Apple Mac computer, and the meanings of different computer terms. Get an overview of the software programs in the Microsoft Office Suite (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint), and much more.

“Intro to MS Word” — Monday, October 26.

Learn the basics of using this word-processing software program to create letters, resumés, forms, and other types of documents. Different segments in this multi-part series will demonstrate various features, such as text effects, changing font style and size, adding images, footnotes and endnotes, page numbers, tables, mail merge, and more.

For more information, call Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).