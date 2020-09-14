Council Honors Katy Police Officers and Firefighters

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Monday recognized Katy police officers and firefighters for service above and beyond the call of duty.

Mayor Bill Hastings read a proclamation detailing four events in which officers and firefighters acted quickly to save lives.

On March 30, firefighters responded to a 49-year-old who was in cardiac arrest, and administered cardiac life support measures. Responders included Chad Dismukes, Chris Edwards, Andrew Kruut, Scott Musgrove, Katelyn Rhodes, Bill Valenzuela, Tom Walters, and Brett Wisniskie.

On July 9, officers responded to a male suffering from cardiac arrest on the city tennis courts. Officers provided crowd control and performed CPR until firefighters arrived to perform advanced CPR. Officers included Andrew Allen, Isaac Hinojosa, Jon Ortiz, Tim Rucker, and Adam Snowden. Firefighters included Justin Burgs, Dismukes, Christopher Gonzales, Austin Hanson, Melvin Hardy, Kruut, and Jesus Sayago.

On August 14, firefighters responded to a 57-year-old male suffering from a cardiac event. ECGs were performed and transmitted to the hospital so the staff could prepare its cardiac team. Responders included Jonathan Davis and Kruut.

On August 16, firefighters responded to a patient in cardiac arrest. The patient’s son-in-law had begun bystander CPR when Officer Steven Kelleher arrived and assumed preliminary CPR. He continued performing CPR until firefighters arrived to perform advanced life support. Hastings said this situation was a classic example of success that came through the immediate bystander CPR and teamwork between officers and firefighters. Firefighters included Jordan Bailey, Jacob Duke, Marcus Macik, Tyler Moeller, Steven Ramirez, Steven Townsley, and Adam Tronsoco.

In addition to honoring the officers and firefighters, Hastings cited the work of the communications dispatch team. Without that team, Hastings said, police and firefighters cannot get to where they need to go.

Ward A Council Member Frank Carroll said the officers and firefighters deserved the city’s congratulations and its honor.

“We truly have heroes in this town,” Carroll said.

In other action Monday, the council: