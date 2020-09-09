Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on President Trump’s Second Term SCOTUS List

WASHINGTON. D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after President Trump put him on the list of potential Supreme Court nominees the president might choose from in a second term:

“I am grateful for the president’s confidence in me and for his leadership in nominating principled constitutionalists to the federal bench over the last four years. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’ve been proud to help confirm to the bench over 200 of President Trump’s judicial nominees, including two to the Supreme Court. It’s humbling and an immense honor to be considered for the Supreme Court. The High Court plays a unique role in defending our Constitution, and there is no greater responsibility in public service than to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties–every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans–and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”

In the Senate, Sen. Cruz has worked closely with the Trump administration in confirming principled constitutionalists to the Supreme Court and the federal bench. Sen. Cruz, along with Sen. Cornyn (R-Texas), also established the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC), a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas who have helped identify the most qualified candidates to fill judicial vacancies in Texas. The panel reviews applications, interviews candidates, and makes recommendations to the senators. Sens. Cruz and Cornyn then interview the candidates recommended by the panel before making their recommendations to the president. Out of over 200 judicial nominees confirmed since 2017, the Senate has confirmed 21 judges for the state of Texas.

