Jeff Brown Second Wave (Tech Melt): Brownstone Near Future Report Tech Shock 2020

Jeff Brown’s latest prediction is about what he calls The Second Wave. In a recent interview with Chris Hurt, he spoke about the current situation of the stock market. According to Jeff, things are not looking so great in the near future. During Jeff Brown’s Tech Melt presentation where he gave his Second Wave prediction, he mentions how we are on the verge of a “splintering” in the market and reveals why the Brownstone Research Near Future Report has the key to unlocking what is about to happen.

What is Jeff Brown’s Second Wave Prediction About?

Jeff says the stock market is on the brink of something we’ve not seen in twenty years. He predicts a situation where many of the popular tech stocks—some of which “have reached absolutely absurd valuations” are going to “crash hard.”

By his estimate, Jeff says some stocks could fall by as much as 92%. Even so, the angel investor says there’s a group of stocks in the tech industry, which could cushion your money during the oncoming tough times. Here’s an excerpt of his statement:

“There’s a small segment of the tech world…largely ignored until now…that’s rising up so fast. And billionaires (including Jeff Bezos) are quickly shifting their money to this small sector.”

In his explanation, Jeff refers to this small group of stocks as “market resistant.” He says these types of shares have the ability to turn as little as $5000 into as much as $1.5 million. All the same, the big question is, how can you know these stocks, which are bound to rise?

That is the core focus of Brownstone Research’s Jeff Brown and his Tech Minute presentation on the Tech Melt and Tech Shock 2020 that is featured in The Near Future Report.

Exponential Growth

Jeff is optimistic that the changes brought by COVID-19 are not all negative. He says due to conditions instilled by the pandemic, many companies have grown and some are expected to boom post the second wave. With that in mind, Jeff says he has identified a company that is expected to boom by up to 5,900%.

Here are some hints dropped by Jeff Brown about this specific company:

It’s found in the technological sector

It got a rare approval from the Federal government

It manufactures gene sequencers, which are used for genetic editing

The FDA recently fast-tracked the company

It recently revealed plans to launch a new model in the fourth quarter

To get every important detail about this company, Jeff developed an advisory newsletter, which he calls the Near Future Report. This newsletter contains answers to every possible question that you might ask about the Second Wave.

Who is Jeff Brown?

Jeff Brown is widely regarded as America’s most accurate technology investor. He is the founder and chief investment analyst at Brownstone Research. Before establishing the Brownstone Research, Jeff spent more than 25 years in the technology sector as a senior executive.

He has contributed to Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, and Juniper Networks among others. Based on his experience in the tech sector and his global perspective on business and investing, Jeff has what it takes to offer this advisory.

Additionally, Jeff spent almost twenty years in Tokyo, Japan. He holds undergraduate degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University, a Master’s degree in Management from Long Business School, and several professional certificates from Stanford, MIT, the National University of Singapore, and UC Berkeley’s School of Law.

What is The Near Future Report?

The Near Future Report is an investment advisory, published by the Brownstone Research. The newsletter focuses on finding real-time trends in today’s society. Based on his experience in the tech sector, Jeff is keen on finding lucrative investment opportunities in the tech sector.

In The Near Future Report, Jeff answers all the toughest questions regarding the most innovative trends. Most of his recommendations revolve around companies that are making it big in 5G, Artificial Intelligence, or cloud computing. In the report, Jeff also reveals the new technologies he’s following.

Importantly, Jeff provides straightforward recommendations for generating solid profits from trending investment opportunities.

What is Included in The Near Future Report?

When watching the Tech Shock 2020 presentation with Jeff Brown, viewers will see what is all included in the Brownstone Research flagship newsletter service. Once you become a member of The Near Future Report, you get access to five reports together with a one-page bonus blueprint. The reports are:

Report #1: The #1 Biotech Stock of 2020: Why the FDA Just Fast-Tracked the “King of Genetic Sequencing”

In this report, Jeff reveals the details of an American stock—its name and ticker symbol, which is expected to rise in value exponentially. Besides, as a member, you’ll get full analysis of this company’s growth potential. Jeff claims this company’s stock is expected to rise by up to 365 percent as they unveil yet a new sequencer.

Report #2: Toxic Tech: 5 Tech “Darlings” to Dump Right Now

According to Jeff, Zoom is one of the first of the five tech “Darlings” that he advises individuals to sell off. This is followed by another stock he feels is by far the worst to hold at this moment. While it remains one of investors’ favorites, Jeff says the stock will not be profitable any longer. He shares other similar stocks in this report.

Report #3: The New Economy: 5 Stocks that Will Soar in the “Post-COVID” World

In this report, Jeff exposes companies that are likely to benefit post-COVID. These companies rarely feature on the mainstream media. According to Jeff, five of these stocks are set to generate attractive gains. Besides, he also exposes the types of industries they fall under.

For instance, Jeff hints that one of the companies is a major player in the payment-processing sector. Others in this category are engaged in launching 5G Technology, AI, and Cloud Computing.

Report #4: The Top Biotech Buyout Candidate: The 2,200% Secret

According to Jeff, “buyouts—especially biotech buyouts—often prove to be the most lucrative investments of all.” In this report, Jeff provides past examples such as Celator Pharmaceuticals (+2,200%), Synthorx (+432%), and Forty-Seven Inc (+1530%) among others. Importantly, Jeff has identified two other companies that can potentially yield triple or quadruple-digit profits.

Report #5: Jeff Brown’s New 679% Stimulus Play

Jeff insists that government is driving new stimulus into the economy. He trusts that this action can generate up to 679% profit within a month’s time. This prediction is based on the outcome of similar events that happened in the past.

Bonus: The One-Page “Second Wave” Blueprint

This bonus is simple to understand. The one-pager comes with a list of Jeff’s recommendations on the “Second Wave.” While it has nothing to do with COVID, Jeff believes a new market crash is looming, filled with falling prices.

Once you confirm your membership for The Near Future Report, you’ll receive 12 monthly issues, each packed with a new recommendation. Besides, you have 24/7 access to the members-only website. This site is the custodian of Jeff Brown’s model portfolio of tech stocks. It also houses past issues, which are packed with valuable information.

The Near Report Cost and Refund Policy

A full year subscription of The Near Future Report costs $49 down from its regular annual price of $199. This is a discounted price and a limited time offer. Upon expiry of the first year, members can renew the subscription for $126.

Importantly, this membership is protected by a 60-day moneyback guarantee. If you’re dissatisfied with this product’s performance, you can simply contact the customer service department at (888) 493-3156 and request a full refund. This policy works within the first 60 days after purchase.

Final Word on Jeff Brown’s Second Wave

The Near Future Report is an investment advisory by Jeff Brown to cushion investors against the looming market crash. For one-year membership, Jeff recommends up to 12 of his best picks, all of which are backed by in-depth analyses and easy-to-follow guides.

Jeff is an angel investor and holds many certifications, with massive experience in the tech sector. However, this doesn’t guarantee automatic success with his recommendations. As an investor, you have to do your bit, but aligning with Jeff Brown and Brownstone Research could be a game changer. Jeff’s unique approaches much like his Second Wave Prediction about the Tech Melt of 2020 are free to watch and very entertaining to see, even if opting not to get involved with all of the newly found discoveries Brown talks about daily, weekly and monthly to his core audience of growing loyal subscribers.