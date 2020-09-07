The best YouTube audio downloader in 2020

Surfed enough! And you are tired now, right? And this thing is getting on your mind; that’s why you cannot convert your files into mp3 hassle-freely. You have been just trying, and you are not getting the results that you desired. Sometimes you are facing the quality concerns, or sometimes your file size exceeds the limit. Catering to all these concerns, this article will help you to have the perfect YouTube audio downloader so that you can convert your files readily from YouTube as an audio file. There are various platforms and software that exist to complete the process among them, many of which you have tried already and have reached this article. Therefore this article will walk you through the potential platforms that are very conducive to your needs and deliver the required results.

Ontiva

This online platform is renowned for being the most qualified YouTube audio downloader, the process is quite simple and hassle-free, and the conversions are highly and secure and would not connect you to any unprecedented spams and viruses. There are several advantages that you can have using Ontiva as your online tool for conversions and downloading directly from YouTube.

Highly time-efficient process

Just put the URL on the convert tab of the video, and it will ask for the audio format, mention the format and press the adjacent conversion button.

No concealed charges, 100% free.

You are not required to register or subscribe to any specific package.

In a day, you can download and convert unlimited numbers of files.

All your conversions are not tracked as there are no hectic registration procedures.

The output format is in various forms of mp3, WMA, WMV, aac, and many others.

Completely virus-free.

No subsequent ads on the site.

Considering its popularity, Ontiva is trying to develop an app for Android as well to enhance the outreach of its users and enjoy the features of this platform for free without any disturbance. In addition, Ontiva operates on your browser in such a way that their site is highly optimized and would not slow down your browser, therefore allowing you to attend to your other activities smoothly.

Evano

Looking to work in the professional environment, being a multimedia designer, and wanting to secure your file where you can access them from anywhere, congratulations! Evano has a complete solution to this problem since Evano is providing you with free cloud storage of 10 GB, which is enormous for storing your audio files. Considering that you are searching for the amazing YouTube audio downloader experience, then this platform has all the things you might have dreamed of. Let us find out what are the benefits that Evano offers in contrast to other platforms.

The conversion rates are highly promising and time-efficient.

It provides many services like editing, YouTube audio downloader, image editing, presentation converter, pdf manager, image converter, font and document converter, and thus many others tailored to your requirements.

Free service can be availed for the file size of up to 1500 Mb, which is no such problem.

Bitrates are quite good, ranging from 128Kbps to 320Kbps.

No disturbance in the conversion.

No advertisement on site.

Highly promoted by professionals.

The User Interface is exemplary.

Ensure tight security, screening every file for malware, if any.

You are not required to install it.

Enough icloud storage is being offered, depending on your needs.

Now you might be thinking about the subscription charges. For the file size up to 1500 Mb, and for 100 conversions per day, the monthly package costs you just $9. In addition, you can avail 20 GB of cloud storage as well. Furthermore, there are many services that you can also avail of, as mentioned above in the benefits. As far as the subscription change plan is concerned, here what Evano says about it “Yes, you can downgrade, upgrade, or cancel a plan in the middle of a billing period with no additional fees.” Therefore, to have perfectly professional experience and to enjoy multiple other services as well on the same platform, then Evano is the best place.

Conclusion

We can say that these two online platforms are the complete solution as a YouTube audio downloader, along with plenty of advantages. The most prominent thing is the quality of service they are providing, and the safety concerns that are being completely addressed by these platforms are also exemplary. The user experience is highly appreciable, and to date, they are the promising source as the download and converter file into mp3 or any other audio format with perfect bitrates.