Testo 911 Reviews: Does it Help to Increase Testosterone?

Welcome to our review of Testo 911. Here, guys can find all they need to know about this great, all-natural supplement. We’ve compiled everything men have been asking about when it comes to this supplement- what’s in it, how much to take, the price, Testo 911 deals, and so much more.

If you guys are ready to feel your best, gain strength and extra energy, plus increase testosterone levels, you’re in the right spot. Testo 911 has all you need; you just need to bring your willpower.

Let’s get into it and get to feel our very best!

Testo 911 Review: Brand Overview

Phytage Labs is the company behind Testo 911. Their brand was launched in 2015, and they began their brand with a skincare product called PhytAGE Plus. This proved to be a successful endeavor, and they crafted Internal 911 that same year, which is a supplement focused on digestion.

The company has enjoyed much success, allowing them to branch out, put lots of investment into research and development, and come out with other excellent products that help humans everywhere achieve optimum health.

Their current selection includes gastrointestinal cleansing items, supplements for joint health, and probiotics. The supplements made by Phytage Labs are for men and women of all ages who want to become healthier the natural way.

Pro & Cons

As with anything, you have to know the good and the bad sides of what you’re buying. Here, we lay it out fast and easy so you can decide if this is right for you.

Pros:

Great for boosting T levels, mental clarity, and helping you gain energy

No prescription needed

Bundling deals are available

Discreet, fast shipping available

Made of all-natural ingredients, nothing fake or chemical

Helps increase metabolism which can help you lose weight

Boosts your immune system thanks to the Zinc

Helps you put on that lean muscle mass

It has Positive reviews by other guys

Cons:

It is very pricey at $70 a bottle

NOT A CURE FOR ED OR LOW T- only for use as a multivitamin daily.

Some ingredients might cause an allergic reaction for some guys.

Testo 911 Ingredients

Zinc – this is a supplement we do not naturally get in our bodies, so we have to make it happen via supplements or food consumption. This is great for keeping the immune system working in tip-top shape. It can help reduce your catching of the common cold. It helps you heal wounds much faster.

Piperine – Piperine is excellent because it helps you absorb nutrients better. You might hear the term “bioenhancement” used to describe this. Piperine helps you get more out of your Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Selenium, and other supplements or foods you take in. The memory may also be improved thanks to piperine.

3,3 Diindolylmethane- This is a substance our body generates after we break down compound indole-3 carbinol from cruciferous veggies like kale. You can take this as a supplement also, which is how it is included in Testo 911. Current research suggests it may help you fight cancers dependent on hormones. The research is still ongoing, but when it comes to prostate cancer, this is good news for men.

Fenugreek – This may help men lower their blood sugar levels, increase testosterone levels, and could even help lower inflammation. Other research suggests it can help lower cholesterol and reduce your appetite.

Rhodiola Rosea – This is a stress buster, which is great for guys who have the pressures of work and the need to balance their family and relationships. It can help you fight fatigue, which is great for busy men and may also help guys lower depression symptoms. Your exercise performance may also increase thanks to this plant.

Vitamin B6 – This is great for improving your mood and regulating how you feel. It promotes good brain health and can help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It helps men avoid anemia and aids in hemoglobin manufacturing of the body. It’s also good for reducing the risk of heart disease.

Eurycoma Longifolia – This is a skinny, tall tree that you find in Southeast Asia. The men of Malaysia swear that tea made from this plant helps them to be more virile and aids their sexual abilities. You might hear it called Tongkat Ali. Research currently suggests that men who take this can increase the concentration and quality of their sperm.

Magnesium – This is great for the health of men’s’ bones, as magnesium is just as necessary for good bone health as calcium. Plus, magnesium is needed so your heart can stay strong, as well as other muscles in the body. Magnesium may also help you reduce or get rid of migraine headaches. Not getting enough magnesium restricts blood flow, which contributes to migraines.

Piper Nigrum / Black Pepper – This is a plant that helps you avoid inflammation. It’s all thanks to piperine, which is the most active compound of black pepper. It might help with blood sugar metabolism as well and could help you lower levels of cholesterol. It helps guys absorb nutrients and may help lower appetite, too.

How Does Testo 911 Work?

It all comes down to science when we talk about how Testo 911 works. The ingredients were carefully selected and chosen to go into the blend because they all work together well when it comes to attacking the low testosterone levels on a permanent basis.

Testo 911 does not cure the symptoms of ED; instead, it helps you treat the root of the problem so that you won’t have to deal with low testosterone numbers again.

What does that mean? Well, the natural ingredients combined with your hard work through a healthy diet and regular exercise get you feeling more energetic and positive about yourself.

It takes just 7 days for the benefits of Testo 911 to get started, although the manufacturers recommend a trial period of 90 days to get the full benefits of the supplement. As you work out, eat right and take Testo 911, you will enjoy weight loss, greater motivation, and greater energy when it comes to getting out of bed every morning.

You will notice more muscle built and more fat loss. As a result, you will enjoy reduced anxiety, plus feel more masculine and confident in yourself. You will feel like yourself again and enjoy erections and sexual activity that is pleasurable and productive.

Benefits of Using Testo 911?

There are many benefits to using Testo 911.

For starters, you do not need a prescription for this supplement; you simply need to be 18 years of age or older and have a valid credit card you can use to purchase it. It is a good idea to always speak with a doctor first before starting any supplement, but no prescription is necessary.

Second, the ingredients are all-natural. Most men will find that they don’t experience any negative side effects thanks to this. However, if you are taking any medications or supplements, it’s best to speak with your physician to ensure they don’t interact with one another.

Third, you can do this all in private! Getting a prescription to treat low testosterone or erectile dysfunction can be embarrassing for some guys. With this, there’s no need to stand in line at the pharmacy, risk somebody you know hearing the pharmacist discuss it with you, or anything like that. It’s just an ordinary supplement that nobody will recognize.

The supplement can also be bought in bundles. You can get one bottle if you like but buying in bulk will help you save some money. It’s recommended that you allow yourself 90 days to take the supplement so you can feel its full benefits.

Read: Best Testosterone Booster Supplements

Side Effects

There are no listed side effects for Testo 911, as all the ingredients are completely natural and safe. In our research on the supplement and reading reviews from other guys, we could not find any complaints of negative side effects.

However, here are a few side effects from taking too much of the ingredients alone:

Too much fenugreek could result in diarrhea.

Taking too much Vitamin B6 could result in nerve damage, which could lead you to lose control of body movements. You may also feel sensitivity to sunlight or nausea/heartburn.

Eating too much black pepper could lead you to feel burning sensations in your stomach or throat.

If one was to take too much eurycoma longifolia, you could experience lead or mercury poisoning.

If one was to consume too much Rhodiola Rosea, they could experience gastrointestinal discomfort, dizziness, and headache. They may also experience drowsiness or trouble sleeping.

Thankfully, everything in Testo 911 is carefully balanced, so there is no need to worry about taking too much of the herbs inside. You should absolutely take the supplement as directed. Do not attempt to take more than the bottle suggests as a way to speed up the results.

That being said, every guy is different. If you feel discomfort taking this supplement, stop using it, and speak with a doctor right away.

Who Should Use Testo 911?

Erectile dysfunction is a problem that men of all ages face. Too often, we see TV commercials, primarily starring older men with ED problems. It is not representative of the true nature of the condition, and men shouldn’t be left feeling ashamed of such matters.

Erectile dysfunction affects men thanks to many reasons. Some of the reasons a man might experience ED includes:

Stress or PTSD

Increased aging

Sleep disorders

Anxiety/depression

Obesity

Hypertension

Low testosterone levels

There are plenty more reasons, and you can review a full list by clicking here. However, the point we’re trying to make is that you are not alone, and it’s not your fault. You can, however, take matters into your own hands and research ways to turn things around.

After all, healthy men of all ages should be able to experience erections that are appropriate in duration and make their partners (and themselves) feel great.

However, varying problems can stand in the way of men who would like to help their issue:

They might not have insurance.

Doctors in the area may not be accepting new patients.

Prescription drugs may be too expensive.

Embarrassment may prevent a man from seeking a physician’s help for ED

Some men may be against the use of “big pharma” drugs to treat the matter.

This is where Testo 911 comes in. This supplement is a natural and safe way that could help men overcome their ED or low T trouble, provided the men taking it are willing to commit to a healthy lifestyle, and make the necessary changes so the supplement can do its best.

The bottom line? Testo 911 is for any man, aged 18 and up, who is experiencing issues with low testosterone levels or ED.

Who Should Refrain from Testo 911?

Testo 911 is safe for healthy males over the age of 18. That being said, there are a few out there who should not be taking this.

Do not use Testo 911 if you fall under any of the following:

Anyone who is on a medication, who doesn’t speak to a doctor first before taking it (The goal here is to avoid any interaction with the medication).

Anyone under the age of 18

You are a woman, especially a woman that is pregnant or breastfeeding

You are allergic to any of the ingredients inside

You insist on taking more of the recommended dosage in order to achieve a faster result

You cannot commit to a healthy lifestyle change, which involves eating healthy and getting regular exercise to the best of your ability.

Remember, we did not find any negative reports from men online, noting a bad experience with the supplement.

You will likely not experience anything negative either, but nonetheless, it is better to be safe and speak with a doctor first, especially if you are on any other medications.

Dosage & Tips to Start

You will take 2 capsules of Testo 911 per day. It does not say to take with or without food, so take it when you feel most comfortable.

Most men might like to do this as they wake up each morning; it will give them that great boost of energy needed to begin handling the day’s problems and tasks.

Our next piece of advice is: be patient! According to the website, this can take up to 7 days for men to feel the effects, but the manufacturers recommend 90 days to get the full effects of the supp. So, give it some time.

Make sure you are ready to commit to a healthy diet and get regular exercise to the best of your ability. Walk, swim, jog, cycle or jump rope; lift weights or hike, whatever exercise you enjoy. Eat clean and drink plenty of water.

Not only will these activities help you feel great and boost your confidence, they will help the ingredients of Testo 911 do a better job of helping you bring back your feelings of youthfulness, masculinity and help you build lean muscle. You will be feeling and looking good from the inside out.

Where to Buy Testo 911 and Guarantees?

The best place to get Phytage Labs products is by clicking on their website, which we will link Here. It’s best to get it directly from the website. There you will find the chance to buy your supplement in bulk, which saves you money.

Plus, buying from the website guarantees you are getting the genuine article. Real Testo 911 is made in America, in facilities certified as GMP (good manufacturing practices). Buying it elsewhere runs the risk of you getting a copy or counterfeit of the supplement, which is dangerous.

As far as guarantees go, there is a returns policy, but we had to dig for it on the website, here it is. You can get a full refund by contacting customer service and getting an RMA or Return Merchandise Authorization number.

From there, you will send the product back with the number on the outside of the package. Do this within 90 days of purchase, and you will get a refund less the return shipping costs. Your money will go back onto your card or bank account.

Shipping is also done in a timely manner, you can count on your orders being shipped out within 2-3 business days, and you will get your goods in 10 or 12 business days.

Testo 911 Reviews: Conclusion

We hope this article about Testo 911 has been helpful to you in your quest to increase your testosterone levels and lower your ED symptoms. Remember, it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

Plenty of guys are going through the same thing. The best thing to do is to be strong and face the music. Thanks to the convenience of the Internet, you have access to natural and affordable supplements like this one.

All you have to bring is your willpower, commitment to a healthy lifestyle that includes a healthy diet and regular exercise, and you will see improvement. Best of luck and enjoy the results!