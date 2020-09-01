4 Powerful Supplements You Need In Your Diet

Diets are full of carbohydrates and sugars but lack the most vital vitamins necessary for human system development. Lack of essential vitamins and antioxidants leaves you deficient in your body’s vital nutrients to keep off chronic diseases and maintain an effectively functioning system.

Healthy diets have minerals and vitamins, but adding supplements to your diet is essential in ensuring your body gets all the nutrients it needs daily. Below are some of the most potent supplements you need in your diet.

Omega 3

Omega 3 acids are essential fats that should be in your diet. Omega 3 is a combination of fatty acids, playing a vital role in providing several health benefits. Such acids include Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). ALA is mainly found in vegetables, while EPA and DHA are in algae and animal foods. These minerals cannot generate from your body. You must include them in your diet through omega 3.

Omega 3 fatty acids are high in flaxseed oils, fatty fish, walnuts, and fish oils. If you eat less of this food, omega-3 supplements such as algal oil or fish oil are highly encouraged. Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in:

Reduction of triglycerides

Reduction of abnormal heart rhythm

Lower the rate of plaque in arteries

Lower blood pressure

Reduces the chance of sudden cardiac death

Chances of stroke and heart attack are minimal

B Vitamins

Healthy nutrition results in good health and plays a vital role in treating and preventing different conditions. A critical part of the nutrition equation is getting the recommended amounts of vitamins daily, and it is where the B vitamins come in. B vitamin supplements are famed for their energy increasing capabilities. Vitamin B supplements improve cognitive functions, help in nerve pain management, and boost mood. Many signs might indicate a deficiency of B vitamins like mood disturbances, fatigue, confusion, depression, muscle weakness, intestinal problems, dementia, anemia, poor memory, and soreness of the mouth or tongue.

B vitamins are water-soluble vitamins and include; B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12. B vitamins are in dairy, vegetables, meat, and whole or enriched grains. B vitamins are best at promoting healthy metabolism and reduction of stroke risks. B vitamins are available in different forms of supplement from gummies to capsules. Whichever way you use to take them depends mostly on you and your needs.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is considered a vital vitamin for its benefits, but your body cannot produce it. Vitamin C is found in many vegetables and fruits, such as kiwi fruits, oranges, spinach, broccoli, kale, and bell peppers. It is essential not to exceed 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men daily. As it is easy to get Vitamin C from food, many people prefer supplements to meet their required needs. Below are some of the advantages of vitamin c supplements.

Reduce the risk of chronic illness

Prevents gout attacks

Boosts memory

Lower risk of heart disease

Boosts immunity

Manages high blood pressure

Prevents iron deficiency

Reduces blood uric acid levels

Vitamin c is water-soluble obtained from your diet or supplements. If you struggle to get enough vitamin c from your diet, vitamin c supplements are the best way to boost your Vitamin C.

Magnesium

Magnesium has proved to be an essential mineral to the human body. It is critical for more than 300 enzymatic processes and necessary for RNA and DNA. Your body is not in a position to make it, which is why it is vital to include it in your diet. It is advisable to get enough magnesium, and you need to consume at least 400-420 mg for men and 320-360 mg for women per day. If you cannot achieve this through the food you eat, using magnesium supplements on your diet might be your best alternative.

Lack of enough magnesium leads to effects such as nausea, headaches, migraines, metabolic syndromes, muscle cramps, heart attacks, and PMS. Some health conditions, such as heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes, have also been linked to low magnesium levels. Enough magnesium keeps your body optimally functioning.

Common minerals essential in your diet include magnesium, Vitamin B, and C, and omega 3. These can be found in food, but the amount obtained cannot be enough to ensure the body remains healthy, even as you grow older. Supplements provide you are getting the right amounts of these vitamins and minerals. With the right amount of vitamins and minerals in your body, you can improve or maintain your health.