The Goddard School® keeps Learning Experiences Fun, Safe and Healthy

To help with the transition back to school, The Goddard School locations in Katy, TX, have been hard at work putting new procedures in place designed for the well-being of the families they serve. They include:

New routines for drop-off and pick-up that allow only one family in the foyer at a time;

Daily health screenings at drop-off to ensure those entering the School do not have a fever above 100.4 degrees or other flu-like symptoms; and

an even more rigorous cleaning routine where all high-touch surfaces and objects will be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

Powered by STEAM, Fueled by Fun

In the classroom, teachers are enthusiastic about incorporating STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) into play-based activities to make these subjects accessible and fun especially as children transition back into a regular School routine.

Ashish Gupta, owner of The Goddard School of Katy, TX (Ranch Point) has found a fun way to introduce scientific concepts just in time for summer. He says the School’s class of 30- to 36-month-old children have started a monarch butterfly garden, where students follow these insects through their life cycle and migration paths.

One of the best parts about STEAM learning is that it makes it easy to combine concepts for exciting, interdisciplinary lessons. Students at Gupta’s School recently had the opportunity to create art with physics experiments.

“We used a variety of different sized spheres to apply paint to paper using gravity,” said Gupta. “We dipped a sphere in paint and observed as gravity caused it to roll down an inclined plane. We then experimented with different heights of the inclined plane and noticed that the steeper the inclined plane, the faster the sphere would roll. After everyone took a turn, we had a colorful abstract painting to hang on the wall.”

At The Goddard School, the F.L.EX.® learning program fills every day with F un L earning Ex periences. This approach in a safe, healthy nurturing and fun environment helps children become school-ready, career-ready and life-ready.

School-Age Support: Guided by Goddard

The Goddard School’s goal has always been to provide a safe, fun and consistent environment for learning to happen every day, so as the Katy community transitions to a new normal, Goddard is happy to provide additional support for elementary-aged children to help bolster the virtual school experience.

School-Age Support, Goddard’s newest supplemental program, provides personalized, full-day support for children up to grade 5 who are engaged in virtual learning. While still participating in their school’s distance curriculum, students still get the benefits of being in a classroom environment, including:

Small class sizes;

Personalized attention and educational guidance from skilled Goddard School teachers;

A range of enrichment programs and physical activities;

Homework support;

Daily transparent communication with parents; and

The clean, safe environment that Goddard School families know and trust.

To learn more about how The Goddard School can help provide your child with a healthy, consistent and fun learning experience, visit GoddardSchool.com.

The Goddard School of Katy, TX (Ranch Point)

5220 Ranch Point Drive, Katy, TX 77494

281-392-1200

The Goddard School of Katy, TX (Cinco Northwest)

27528 Westridge Creek Lane, Katy, TX 77494

281-392-1133